OnePlus 6 launch seems imminent as the Chinese mobile maker has been aggressively posting hints and teasers via its forums and social media accounts. Claiming that the company has always listened to the suggestions of its fans, OnePlus has come up a unique idea to promote the OnePlus 6 smartphone ahead of its launch. It has released a "bare bones" video ad and wants users to provide ideas for advertising the OnePlus 6.

The company wants you to share your ideas by tweeting with the hashtag #NeverSettleFilm or commenting on the YouTube video, on the forum, on the company's Facebook page. OnePlus claims that Gaming DND mode to stop notifications while playing games, headphone jack, and more such features have been a result of user feedback. "And soon you'll be able to see the impact you've had on the creation of the OnePlus 6," the company says. A finished version of the OnePlus 6 commercial, based on users' ideas will air soon. Each time OnePlus takes a suggestion, it will release a new version. However, there does not appear to be any prize for the winning ideas, though users will get their names in the end credits.

OnePlus 6 is expected to launch in the next few weeks going by the company's partnership with Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which releases April 27. The company has been revealing details about the upcoming smartphone one-by-one. Recently it has hinted at the presence of water resistance on the flagship handset and also revealed the first official camera samples of the OnePlus 6.

In term of specifications, several rumours in the past have indicated that the OnePlus 6 will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to sport a vertical dual rear camera setup. OnePlus itself has confirmed certain features of the flagship handset, including a display notch that will come with an option to hide it, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Alert Slider with additional functionality. Also, the OnePlus 6 is expected to be launched as an Amazon-exclusive smartphone in India.