The OnePlus 6 launch doesn’t seem to be too far away, as Amazon India has launched a registration page for the upcoming smartphone. The e-commerce titan also confirmed the OnePlus 6 will be exclusively available on its platform, and that it will be launched in India “soon.” OnePlus 6 will be the next flagship smartphone the Chinese brand launches, with details such as a Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, a 256GB storage option, and a notch above the display already confirmed by the company.

The Amazon India webpage for OnePlus 6 is now live and fans can sign up for updates regarding the smartphone via the ‘Notify Me’ button. “The new flagship offers more screen without compromising on size, providing an immersive viewing experience,” Amazon said in a statement on Saturday. However, there was no mention of the smartphone’s pricing, release date, and other details in the statement released by online retail company.

Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, “OnePlus 6 is inarguably one of the most anticipated smartphones in India today. We are glad to remain the partner of choice for such an iconic brand for over 3 years now and bring our customers exclusive access to the new OnePlus 6. Customers can visit the dedicated Amazon.in OnePlus 6 page at 00:00 hrs tonight and follow the instructions to get notified with updates for the new OnePlus 6!” To reiterate, the said page is now live on Amazon India.

It is widely expected OnePlus 6 will launch in the next couple of weeks as the company has tied up with Marvel Studios and an Avengers: Infinity War Edition of the smartphone of is expected; the highly-anticipated movie releases on April 27 in India and several other countries.

OnePlus 6 price, specifications

Now coming to the price, OnePlus 6 64GB variant is said to cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,200), while its 128GB variant will be available with a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 39,300) and the 256GB variant will hit stores at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 45,600).

As for the features and specifications, OnePlus 6 is expected to feature Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, 3450mAh battery, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac. The 3.5mm earphone jack will be retained, and the handset may be water-resistant too. Dual rear cameras as well as fingerprint sensor are expected to make their way to the handset as well. Going by a recent teaser, the handset will not feature the Alert Slider on the usual left side, and may be moved to the right edge; the Alert Slider may allow users to focus the camera while taking photos. A teaser video posted by the company promoted the OnePlus 6 with the tagline “the speed you need.”

