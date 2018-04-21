OnePlus on Friday announced the OnePlus 6 iteration of its community review programme called The Lab, ahead of the smartphone's launch. The Chinese manufacturer has invited interested buyers to sign up for the programme, which will allow them to use the latest flagship smartphone before its release and write a detailed community review of OnePlus 6. Interested users can submit their application to "join the lab". The submissions are open till 10pm EDT (7am IST) on May 2 and the final reviewer squad will be announced by 10pm EDT (7am IST) on May 12.

If you get selected in the OnePlus Lab programme, you will be among the first people to review the OnePlus 6. Under the programme, when you receive the smartphone, you will be required to submit a review of the handset. Once you have submitted your review of the smartphone, you get to keep the handset, the company informed in its forum. OnePlus has detailed the terms and conditions of the Lab programme as well. It is worth noting that you can submit your entries only in English.

The OnePlus 6 launch seems imminent as the Chinese mobile maker has been aggressively posting hints and teasers via its forums and social media accounts. Earlier on Saturday, Amazon India had informed that it will launch a dedicated registration webpage for the upcoming smartphone. It also confirmed the OnePlus 6 will be exclusively available on its platform, and that it will be launched in India "soon."

Several leaks and rumours surrounding the OnePlus 6 have been surfacing on the Internet for a long time now. However, specifications such as a Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, a 256GB storage option, and a notch above the display have already been confirmed by the company. Other expected features include Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, a 3.5mm earphone jack, a 3450mAh battery, and water resistance.

In terms of pricing, OnePlus 6 64GB variant is said to cost CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,200), while its 128GB variant will be available with a price tag of CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 39,300) and the 256GB variant will hit stores at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 45,600).