OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition has gone on sale in India on today, starting midnight. The smartphone's new Silk White Limited Edition variant is available through Amazon India and the OnePlus Store in the country. The latest OnePlus 6 variant features a smooth texture that matches the back panel of the OnePlus One Silk White. To recall, the OnePlus 6 has four colour variants - Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White Limited Edition, and Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. The handset sports an iPhone X-like display notch and a vertically placed dual rear camera setup. It also comes in the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage at a price of Rs. 44,999.

OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition price in India, launch offers

OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999. To please buyers, OnePlus is offering a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 for customers purchasing the new variant using Citibank Debit and Credit Card. Also, there is no-cost EMI option for up to three months through all major banks. Customers will additionally be eligible for 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance by Servify on downloading the Kotak 811 app. Further, the handset will come with an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250 and offer discounts up to Rs. 500 on the purchase of Amazon Kindle ebooks. Idea subscribers can also avail a cashback worth Rs. 2,000. Lastly, OnePlus has announced benefits up to Rs. 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition specifications, features

Unlike the original OnePlus 6 that debuted in Midnight Black and Mirror Black finishes, the OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition features a smooth texture that has been achieved using a sprinkling of pearl power that looks similar to the OnePlus One. There are also six different layers of glass to deliver the smooth, white texture. The new version also has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. Apart from the distinguished design and new RAM and storage configuration, the rest of the hardware of the new version is identical to the original OnePlus 6.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.1 on top and is upgradeable to Android P. The handset features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. It has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IM376K sensor. Both sensors are supported by a dual-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 6 Review

The OnePlus 6 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage - which all are not expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus has provided a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as a Face Unlock feature that works with the front camera sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery and measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm.