Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 to Launch in China on May 17, Company Reveals

 
, 25 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 to Launch in China on May 17, Company Reveals

The OnePlus 6 launch event will be open to the public, with tickets priced at CNY 99 (about Rs. 1,000)

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 launch event is scheduled for 10am CST (7:30am IST)
  • The event is being held in Beijing, China
  • The OnePlus Lab programme says release date will be May 21

OnePlus 6 launch date has been officially confirmed by the brand, with the company's China website giving details of the event. The OnePlus 6 launch event will be held on May 17 at 10am CST (7:30am IST) in Beijing, China. The event will be open to the public and fans need to pay a fee of CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000) to attend the launch. This development comes within a week of OnePlus's exclusive partner Amazon India confirming the OnePlus 6 India launch will be "soon," and putting up a dedicated web page for the handset; also the OnePlus 5T has gone out of stock in India ahead of the unveiling.

One of the most highly anticipated smartphones because of its high-end hardware and relatively affordable price tag, the OnePlus 6 is being promoted with the tagline "The Speed You Need." This likely alludes to the Snapdragon 845 SoC and 8GB RAM.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 6 release date may also been leaked. A report by GSMArena cites a reader who claims that OnePlus has sent emails to OnePlus phone owners that the upcoming flagship will be launched on May 21. Apparently the reader has been selected for trial as part of the company's new Lab programme started last week. The report states that the email sent out to selected testers includes all terms and conditions as well as the launch.

As part of the programme, invited buyers will be able to use the OnePlus 6 before launch and be able to write detailed community reviews of the flagship. Submissions are open till 10pm EDT (7am IST) on May 2 and the final reviewer squad will be announced by 10pm EDT (7am IST) on May 12.

As for confirmed specifications, the OnePlus 6 will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB inbuilt storage variant. Apart from that, the phone will sport a display notch - to incorporate the front camera and other sensors, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a glass back design.

Talking about rumours, however, we can expect wireless charging to be part of the package, along with a bigger battery than the one on the OnePlus 5T. Additionally, the OnePlus 6 might sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 specifications, OnePlus, Mobiles, Android
Microsoft to End Windows Phones Support for Teams, Skype for Business, Yammer Apps
Nintendo Labo: 6 Things to Know About This Quirky Cardboard Video Game Accessory Kit
OnePlus 6 to Launch in China on May 17, Company Reveals
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
JBL
TRENDING
  1. Mi 6X (Mi A2) Launch Event Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Redmi Note 5 to Go on 24-Hour Sale in India
  3. OnePlus 6 to Launch in China on May 17, Company Reveals
  4. Lenovo HX03 Cardio, HX03F Spectra With 10-Day Battery Life Launched
  5. Google Helps Indian Job Seekers With a New Search Experience
  6. Nokia X6 Leak Reveals Specifications, Design Ahead of April 27 Launch
  7. Is GTA V Premium Online Edition the Last Version Before GTA V Switch?
  8. LG G7 ThinQ to Sport Super Bright Display With "Highest Brightness" Yet
  9. OnePlus 5T Goes Out of Stock in India Ahead of OnePlus 6 Launch
  10. WhatsApp Raises Minimum Age in Europe to 16 Ahead of Data Law Change
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.