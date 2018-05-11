OnePlus 6 Seen in High-Resolution Images Tipping Design in Detail

OnePlus 6 has been the subject of several teases and leaks till date where we've had partial elements of its design and hardware specifications confirmed and leaked before, but we might have had our first look at the smartphone in high resolution. A new set of CAD renders of the OnePlus 6 show a vertical dual rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and OnePlus branding at the back. On the front, the display has a notch housing the speaker grille and the selfie camera. There is also a slight chin on the bottom of the display. To recall, the OnePlus 6 launch is expected in London on May 16, followed by events in Mumbai and Beijing on May 17.

The CAD renders come courtesy prolific tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with CompareRaja. The portal has also shared a video that gives us a 360-degree view of the said OnePlus 6 renders. In terms of the exterior, there is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a speaker grille on the bottom. Left of the phone is shown to have an Alert Slider and a Lock button, while on the right is the volume control. Top of the phone seems to have nothing of interest.

OnePlus 6 price in India

To recall, the OnePlus 6 price in India was leaked earlier this month, and the 64GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 36,999, while the 128GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs. 39,999. The company has previously announced that a 256GB storage variant will be launched, however, no price in India was leaked for this version.

OnePlus 6 specifications

Coming to the specifications of the phone, there have been a lot teased and leaked in the past. OnePlus 6 is expected to sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0 support.

As for optics, the vertical dual camera setup at the back might bear a 20-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is rumoured to get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options may include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/ A-GPS.

According to CompareRaja, dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are expected to be 155.7x75.35x7.75mm and weight will be 175 grams.