OnePlus 6 Early Access Sale in India Today: Everything You Need to Know

After the mega launch of the OnePlus 6 last week, the Chinese company has now made the smartphone available in India. OnePlus 6 will go on sale in India today via OnePlus.in, Amazon, and pop-up stores across 8 cities. The smartphone is priced starting at Rs. 34,999, and is offered in three colour options. There are several launch offers announced as well, and here's a list of all the places you can go ahead and purchase the OnePlus 6 today. OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will become available in open sale from Amazon and OnePlus.in on May 29 for the price of Rs. 44,999. The Silk White variant will be made available from June 5 in an 8GB RAM/ 128GB configuration.

OnePlus 6 sale on Amazon India, OnePlus.in

Online, the OnePlus 6 will be available at 12pm IST in two colour options - Midnight Black (only available for 8GB/ 128GB variant), and Mirror Black (available for 6GB/ 64GB and 8GB/ 128GB) from Amazon India in an Early Access sale for Amazon Prime members only. It will become available to buy in an open sale from May 22. Those who pre-booked the smartphone during the Fast AF Sale on Amazon India will get additional benefits - 3 months extended warranty and Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay balance cashback - over and above the regular launch offers.

Customers purchasing the smartphone through SBI credit and debit card transactions will get a Rs. 2,000 discount. This will be available during the first week. Further, customers will also be eligible to avail no cost EMI options for up to three months through all popular banks. OnePlus is additionally giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Idea subscribers picking up the OnePlus 6 will get cashback and dedicated device insurance. OnePlus also announced benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

OnePlus will also begin to sell the Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour variants on the OnePlus.in website as well from 12pm IST. The offers provided via the official site are not listed yet.

OnePlus 6 Review

OnePlus 6 sale via pop-up stores

Those who want to experience a hands-on of the smartphone before purchasing it, can head to one of the 8 pop-up stores across India. The regular OnePlus 6 colour options will go on sale in these stores between 3:30pm and 8pm on May 21 and between 11am and 7pm on May 22. They will be established at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad, and OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru.

From May 22, the OnePlus 6 will also be available at Croma stores across India. Offers include Rs. 2,000 cashback for SBI customers. Cashback offers with partners like Paytm, Standard Chartered, Axis, ICICI and HDFC Bank will also be available.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU.

The OnePlus 6 has a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with a 1.22-micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The secondary 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor has a 1-micron pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture. The rear cameras are supported by a dual-LED flash module. A Smart Capture mode for automatically optimised camera settings will be available. HDR and Portrait Mode make their return as well.

The OnePlus 6 sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX371 sensor, 1-micron pixels, f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. OnePlus is touting a Slow Motion video recording, capable of capturing 480 frames per second at 720p for up to a minute. It can also record 240fps at 1080p. There is also a new in-device video editor. The front camera now offers Portrait Mode as well, using a new AI algorithm to give a depth-of-field effect. The Face Unlock feature on the smartphone said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.4 seconds.

The smartphone will be available in three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB - none of which are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz) with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor - it bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds.

The OnePlus 6 runs on a 3300mAh battery with the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology that said to deliver a "day's power in half an hour". The smartphone measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm in dimensions and weighs in at a hefty 177 grams. The OnePlus 6 also offers 'daily water resistance', said to be safe from regular splashes and rain. However, OnePlus has not detailed an IP rating, instead specifying users should not take it out for a swim.

Is OnePlus 6 an iPhone X killer at half the price? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

