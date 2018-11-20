OnePlus has released OxygenOS Open Beta 7 with an all-new service that lets you surf the Web while travelling in a foreign country without requiring a local SIM card. Called OnePlus Roaming, the new service is touted to work in most of the countries and regions around the globe. It provides a list of plans for the country or region you are in to let you conveniently choose the appropriate option to access the Internet. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta version has been released exclusively for the OnePlus 6. However, it is safe to expect that the OnePlus Roaming service will reach other OnePlus models - at least, the OnePlus 6T - in the coming future.

Defining the scope of OnePlus Roaming, OnePlus in a forum post says that the new service works like a virtual SIM, though it is limited to data access and doesn't allow users to access SIM services or make voice calls using a traditional network. "OnePlus Roaming lets you surf the Internet without a local SIM card," the company writes in the forum post.

You can find the OnePlus Roaming service after installing the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 on your OnePlus 6 by going to Settings > Wi-Fi & Internet. The service provides the option to purchase a package that will enable data access, without a local SIM card. Once you've purchased a package from the given list, you can choose the purchased package from the ordered list and then enable it after arriving at the destination.

Photo Credit: OnePlus Forums/ Christian Engen

Notably, the value of packages may vary from region to region. OnePlus also doesn't guarantee that it offers packages for all the countries and regions. However, it does mention in the forum post that the service "should work globally in most of the countries and regions". Similarly, you won't be able to use SIM services or make direct phone calls to your contacts, unlike a roaming plan offered by your carrier. You can, however, make voice or video calls using an instant messaging app such as Facebook Messenger, FaceTime, or WhatsApp.

Alongside the OnePlus Roaming service, the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 brings a Video Enhancer feature that is designed to enhance colours to deliver your a better video watching experience. You can find the Video Enhancer feature after installing the OxygenOS Open Beta 7 on your OnePlus 6 by going to Settings > Display.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta for the OnePlus 6 also includes a list of tweaks. The update brings vibration support while hanging up and includes a bunch of UI improvements for emergency rescue. OnePlus has also provided the ability to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when accessing dual SIM networks. The update also adds User Agreement and Privacy Policy to the launcher. Furthermore, there are app drawer options under the launcher settings as well as general bug fixes and performance improvements.

How to download OxygenOS Open Beta 7

If you are currently running an OxygenOS Open Beta on your OnePlus 6, you'll receive the new update via an OTA (over-the-air) package. You can also download the ROM from a dedicated OxygenOS server. The update package is 1.54GB in size. If you're running a developer ROM on your OnePlus 6, you will be required to wipe all of your existing data after installing the ROM upgrade package to access the new update. OnePlus has provided the official flashing guide to help you get the new beta version on your OnePlus 6.

