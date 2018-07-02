OnePlus 6 Red Edition has been unveiled in India. The OnePlus 6 Red Edition features an amber-like effect that is touted to be created through expert craftsmanship and material design. It sports a metallic red shimmer coupled with the red, mirror-like fingerprint sensor that contrasts with the silver camera lens accent. The latest launch emerges weeks after OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 6 surpassed the mark of one million sales globally within 22 days of its launch that happened in May. The Red edition joins the multiple variants of the OnePlus flagship, including the Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, Mirror Black with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, and Silk White Limited Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Shenzhen-based company also earlier this year brought the OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant to India that was inspired by the colour of cooling lava.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition price in India

The OnePlus 6 Red Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The new Edition will go on sale in the country starting July 16.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition specifications, features

Unlike the previous variants, the OnePlus 6 Red Edition is claimed to be designed through a "never-done-before" technique using optical coating, evaporative film, and six panels of glass. There is an added anti-reflective layer on top of the glass panel that allows more light to reach the bottom layers of the glass before being reflected off the device, creating a sense of depth, OnePlus explains in a press statement. Further, the handset has a translucent orange layer that intermixes with the red base layer to bring a radiant glossy red. The handset also has a red, mirror-like fingerprint sensor that sits at the back. Apart from the new colour accent, the hardware is identical to the original OnePlus 6.

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.1 on top and is upgradable to Android P. The handset features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. The handset has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IM376K sensor. Both sensors are supported by a dual-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 6 Review

OnePlus has provided 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options on the OnePlus 6 that all are not expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature that works with the front camera sensor. Lastly, the smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery and measures 155.7x75.4.7.75mm.

"We believe power and attitude can be both elegant and humble, and we have strived to achieve this with the OnePlus 6 Red Edition," said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder, OnePlus, in the statement. "We worked to avoid an overly bright red colour while still capturing a sense of self-confidence and positivity. Achieving the amber-like effect took several months to refine and perfect."