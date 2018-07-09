OnePlus 6 Red Edition, set to go on sale in India for the first time on July 16, will be available on Amazon India site with a flat Rs. 2,000 discount. The latest offer is a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale for 2018, that is scheduled to start on the same day. As a part of the sale, OnePlus 6 Red Edition buyers can claim an instant discount of Rs. 2,000. Notably, the offer is valid on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards. Last week, the company had announced a similar offer on OnePlus 6 smartphones, but that was supposed to end on July 15 - which meant it would not apply to the OnePlus 6 Red Edition that went on sale for the first time the next day. Now, the offer is valid on all variants. Notably, OnePlus has also detailed an offer for customers looking to buy a OnePlus 6 via OnePlus.in or offline channels - Rs. 2,000 cashback offer on EMI transactions on HDFC credit cards.

The OnePlus 6 Red Edition was launched in India last month, weeks after OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 6 surpassed the mark of one million sales globally within 22 days of its launch that happened in May. It joins the several variants of the OnePlus flagship, including the Midnight Black with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, Mirror Black with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, and Silk White Limited Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Coming to the new offer, all OnePlus 6 buyers who purchase the smartphone models via Amazon India site, will receive an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on all HDFC debit and credit cards on EMI transactions. To note, Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount on EMI transactions on HDFC credit and debit cards across a variety of products during the sale. This list of products includes smartphones, and the exact models will be detailed later, the e-commerce site told Gadgets 360. It clarified that the OnePlus 6 Rs. 2,000 instant discount and the 10 instant discount are the same offer, and can only be used once per user. This means that if a user avails the offer on the OnePlus 6, they will not be able to avail it again on another product during the sale.

As we mentioned, if you buy the OnePlus 6 handset via other platforms such as OnePlus India site and OnePlus exclusive offline channels will also be eligible for the Rs. 2,000 discount on all HDFC Credit card on EMI transactions.

Additionally, OnePlus customers will also eligible be eligible for a No Cost EMI offer on all popular bank credit cards via Amazon starting July 10. To recall, the OnePlus 6 Red Edition has been priced in India at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage configuration. The offer will also be applicable on the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant that will go on sale on July 10 and has been priced at Rs. 43,999.

Akshay Sahi, Director and Head of Prime, Amazon India said in a statement, "We are excited to partner with OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 6, Red exclusively for our members this Prime Day. Prime members can get their hands on OnePlus 6, Red edition which comes with a stunning reflective finish for an amber-like effect from 12 noon on July 16."

Apart from the new HDFC Bank EMI offer, OnePlus 6 buyers can also choose from several other offers that are available. OnePlus is giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Also, Idea subscribers buying the OnePlus 6 will get Rs. 2,000. cashback and a dedicated device insurance. OnePlus also announced benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

To recall the features of the OnePlus 6 Red Edition, it is claimed to have been designed through a "never-done-before" technique using optical coating, evaporative film, and six panels of glass. There is an added anti-reflective layer on top of the glass panel that allows more light to reach the bottom layers of the glass before being reflected off the device, creating a sense of depth. Further, the handset features a translucent orange layer that intermixes with the red base layer to bring a radiant glossy red. The handset also has a red, mirror-like fingerprint sensor that sits at the back. Apart from the new colour accent, the hardware is identical to the original OnePlus 6.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with OxygenOS 5.1 on top and is upgradable to Android P. The handset features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. The handset has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary Sony IMX519 sensor and an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary Sony IM376K sensor. Both sensors are supported by a dual-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.