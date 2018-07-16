OnePlus 6 Red Edition to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

OnePlus 6 Red Edition will go on sale in India today at 12pm. This is the fourth colour variant in the OnePlus 6 range, which has previously been available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White. A limited edition Marvel Avengers variant was also launched initially, but was discontinued soon after. OnePlus 6 Red Edition features a metallic red shimmer with a similarly coloured rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This colour variant is visibly different from the OnePlus 5T Lava Red that was announced last year.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition price in India, availability

OnePlus 6 Red Edition price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant, which is the only configuration available in this colour variant. It will go on sale in India starting 12pm on July 16, on Oneplus.in and Amazon.in, which also happens to be Day 1 of the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Thus, buyers using an HDFC credit or debit card to buy the smartphone on EMI will get a Rs. 2,000 instant discount, something that applies to other OnePlus 6 models as well.

OnePlus 6 Red Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. At its core, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 6 bears a dual rear camera module with a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor, with f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor, both with dual-LED flash. As for selfies, the handset sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. A 3300mAh battery powers the internals from underneath the hood.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 6 Red Edition comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock sensor, the latter made possible through the selfie camera. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are 155.7x75.4x7.75mm and weight is 177 grams.