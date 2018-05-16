OnePlus 6 has been launched at an event in London on Wednesday. The company has events planned for India and China on Thursday, where it will reveal more details about the local launches. The OnePlus 6 follows the current market trend of using a notch to house the front camera, earpiece, and proximity sensor in a bezel-less display - an effort to maximise the amount of visual real estate provided to the user. As with previous OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 6 is powered by the year's top-of-the-line mobile processor from Qualcomm - the Snapdragon 845. This time around, OnePlus has also chosen to offer a 256GB inbuilt storage option, new gestures to take best advantage of the bezel-less display, and use an "all-glass body" constructed of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 6 price

The OnePlus 6 price in the US will be $529 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, $579 (roughly Rs. 39,200) for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant, and $629 (roughly Rs. 42,600) for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. In the UK, the prices have been set at GBP 469 (roughly Rs. 42,900), GBP 519 (roughly Rs. 47,500), and GBP 569 (roughly Rs. 52,000) respectively, while in the EU, prices have been set at EUR 519 (roughly Rs. 41,600), EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 45,500), and EUR 619 (roughly Rs. 49,500). The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White Limited Edition colour variants. The first two colour variants and will become available in open sales from May 22, with pop-up stores planned from May 21. The Silk White Limited Edition will be available only from June 5 onwards.

As for the OnePlus 6 price in India, it will be announced at the India launch event in Mumbai tomorrow, and it is expected to start at Rs. 36,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 6 will become available to buy in India on May 21 itself, in an early access sale for Amazon Prime customers.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and an Android P Beta build will be available for the handset from today itself. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, coverage by Gorilla Glass 5. It supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, just like the OnePlus 5T. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU. The company is touting a new Gaming Mode, which is an improvement over the previous Gaming DND mode, and now also reduces latency and increases performance of the game being played.

OnePlus 6 First Impressions

The dual camera setup on the OnePlus 6 is similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 5T. It has a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with a 1.22-micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The secondary 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor has a 1-micron pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture. The rear cameras are supported by a dual-LED flash module. A Smart Capture mode for automaticallu optimised camera settings will be available. HDR and Portrait Mode make their return as well.

The OnePlus 6 sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX371 sensor, 1-micron pixels, f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. OnePlus is touting a Slow Motion video recording, capable of capturing 480 frames per second. There is also a new in-device video editor. The front camera now offers Portrait Mode as well, using a new AI algorithm to give a depth-of-field effect.

OnePlus 6's three finishes - Midnight Black, Silk White, and Mirror Black (left to right)

The OnePlus 6 will be available in three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB - none of which are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz) with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor - it bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds. The OnePlus 6 runs on a 3300mAh battery with the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology that said to deliver a "day's power in half an hour".

The smartphone measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm in dimensions and weighs in at a hefty 177 grams. The OnePlus 6 also offers 'daily water resistance', said to be safe from regular splashes. However, the company has not detailed an IP rating.

Disclosure: OnePlus sponsored Gadgets 360 correspondent's flights and hotel for the launch event in London.