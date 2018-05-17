OnePlus 6 Price in India to Be Revealed Today: Watch Live Stream Here

The OnePlus 6 price in India remains the question on everyone's minds as the specifications and features of the smartphone have already been revealed at the London launch event yesterday. The OnePlus 6 India launch event is scheduled for today in Mumbai, where we will see not just the new flagship but also the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model. The OnePlus 6 India launch offers and release date have already been announced. This will be the third launch event OnePlus is hosting for the smartphone, after the one in London and in China. The smartphone is an upgrade to the OnePlus 5T and competes with the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+ and other flagships.

OnePlus 6 India launch live stream

The OnePlus 6 India launch live stream will be available on YouTube, so you don’t have to miss any of the details as the event continues. You can watch online the OnePlus 6 India launch live stream by hitting the play button in the video embedded below. For those unaware, the event starts at 3pm IST and is being held at the Dome at NSCI in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Fans can attend the event too - the tickets to the event were priced at Rs. 999, and went out of stock within a day. Those who bought the tickets will get OnePlus voucher worth Rs. 999, a cash cannon, and company-branded tote bag, cap, t-shirt, and notebook. As part of the programme, invited buyers will be able to use the OnePlus 6 before launch and be able to write detailed community reviews of the flagship.

The big question on everyone’s mind is, of course, what the OnePlus 6 price in India will be. We only have a few hours before the event starts but there have been leaks claiming to reveal the price in the past. According to a report, the OnePlus 6 price in India will be Rs. 36,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs. 39,999. There is no word yet on the India price of the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on May 21 via Amazon, OnePlus pop-up stores and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru. The launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 discount on purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards in the first week. Further, customers will also be eligible to avail no cost EMI options for up to three months through all popular banks. There will also be cashback of Rs. 2,000, dedicated device insurance, and up to 370GB complimentary data from Idea as well.

OnePlus is additionally giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Besides, benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

Apart from the launch offers, OnePlus is giving complimentary Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 1,000 to customers who pre-booked the OnePlus 6 between May 13 and May 16 in the Fast AF sale. Customers had to just buy an Amazon Gift Card of Rs. 1,000 to pre-order the new OnePlus smartphone. These buyers will also get extended warranty of 3 months over and above regular warranty.

OnePlus 6 sports an all-glass design for the first time — the company's handsets have previously used sandstone material, ceramic, and metal. Founder Carl Pei says the Mirror Black colour option's glass back is "just as resilient as any of other our previous phones" thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Midnight Black version is made of glass but features a matte finish, while the Silk White colour option will be released "in a few weeks" as a limited edition handset.

The smartphone has a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with an 19:9 aspect ratio, with a notch inspired by the iPhone X above the display. OnePlus 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 845 flagship SoC, and retains the 3.5mm audio jack. There's a vertically-aligned dual rear camera setup, with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it is has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 6 camera has received a few upgrades too, such as improved lowlight photography capabilities, better Portrait Mode effects (including on the front camera soon), slow-mo videos, and a video editor feature.

Further, the OnePlus is backed by a 3300mAh Dash Charge-compatible battery, Face Unlock, and fingerprint sensor. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are rumoured at 155.7x75.4x7.8mm and it is said to weigh 177 grams. The Android 8.1 Oreo-based smartphone has the OxygenOS custom UI, and will get Android P Beta for users to sideload.