  • OnePlus 6 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant in Midnight Black Colour Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features, and More

, 10 July 2018
The OnePlus 6 price in India for the new Midnight Black variant is Rs. 43,999

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 Midnight Black with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage now on sale
  • The new variant is initially available through Amazon.in
  • It will also be available through OnePlus online and offline stores

OnePlus 6 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant in Midnight Black finish is now available for purchase in India. Launched last month, the new variant is the top-end model in the OnePlus 6 family, which also includes the Mirror Black version with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, Silk White Limited Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and the Red Edition that is set to go on sale in the country starting July 16. OnePlus previously brought 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration through the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, but being the limited offering, it was taken off shelves a few days after its launch. This launch comes soon after the Asus ZenFone 5Z smartphone with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage was released in the country.

OnePlus 6 price in India

The price in India of OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM, 256GB storage is Rs. 43,999. The handset is at present exclusively available for purchase through Amazon.in, and became available to buy at 12am IST on Tuesday. However, it will also reach OnePlus.in and OnePlus offline channels in the country starting July 14. It is worth pointing out that compared to the Marvel Avengers edition that was launched last month at Rs. 44,999, the new Midnight Black colour model is Rs. 1,000 cheaper in price. However, you won't receive the Marvel Avengers flavour that debuted through a dedicated back panel, preloaded Avengers wallpapers, and an Iron Man-themed back cover as well as one of the six pieces of the Infinity Medal. The limited edition handset went out of stock last month.

OnePlus 6 Review

OnePlus 6 Midnight Black specifications

Apart from the RAM and storage upgrades, the specifications of the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant are identical to the other OnePlus 6 variants. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset has a dual rear camera setup that has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with a dual-LED flash. For selfies, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor is available on the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.

 

The OnePlus 6 has 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of onboard storage options that all are not expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature to limit unlock access. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3300mAh battery and measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm.

Is OnePlus 6 an iPhone X killer at half the price? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6 Midnight Black, OnePlus
