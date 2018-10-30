OnePlus 6T was launched in India on Tuesday at an event at the KDJW Stadium in New Delhi. The smartphone was first unveiled globally on Monday at an event in New York, however, at the time, no India price was revealed by the company. A mid-cycle refresh, the OnePlus 6T succeeds the OnePlus 6 that was launched in May this year. It has some new features compared to its predecessor, as well as a controversial removal - there is no headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T.

Instead, OnePlus 6T users will have to utilise the USB Type-C port or Bluetooth connectivity for audio connectivity. Differences between the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 include the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor, a larger display, a smaller display notch, a larger battery, Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, improved low-light photography (though this will be making its way to the OnePlus 6 via software update), a new feature called Smart Boost for faster app-load times, as well as a base model that has twice the storage compared to the OnePlus 6's base model. Apart from the headphone jack, another controversial removal is the LED notification light, though the company explains this away by touting the Lift-Up Display feature that will help users spot notifications.

The OnePlus 6T price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is only available in a Mirror Black colour variant. The 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model on the other hand is available in both Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour variants, and has been priced at Rs. 41,999. Finally, the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is available only in a Midnight Black colour variant, priced at Rs. 45,999.

The pricing of the OnePlus 6T in India represents a big jump over the OnePlus 6, which started at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB variant, and Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant.

Amazon India had already detailed launch offers for the OnePlus 6T, which will go on sale on the e-commerce platform from Thursday, November 1 (Midnight). These include a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback on purchases made with Citibank credit cards or ICICI credit and debit cards. There is also free damage protection from Kotak 811 and Servify, no-cost EMIs, and Rs. 5,400 instant cashback from Jio in addition to up 3TB of 4G data. There is also a Rs. 1,000 extra cashback as Amazon Pay Balance. Finally, users also get a discount up to Rs. 500 on Kindle eBook selections. Pre-orders, which began earlier this month with their own freebies, will be open till midnight tonight.

The OnePlus 6T will also go on open sale via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, Reliance Digital outlets, Croma, and OnePlus' own offline stores, from November 3. There will be pop-up stores held in nine Indian cities on November 2, and interested buyers will be able to experience the smartphone before purchasing it here. A full list of pop-up stores can be found on the OnePlus India site. The OnePlus Bullets Type-C earphones have been priced at Rs. 1,490.

OnePlus 6T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6T runs OxygenOS-based on Android 9.0 Pie. It sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels ) AMOLED display with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as support for sRGB (100.63 percent) and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, and said to have a peak brightness of over 600 nits. It features a waterdrop-style notch, with three-in-one ambient light sensor, distance, and RGB sensor, as well as the front facing camera. The OnePlus 6T is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus 6T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1.22-micron pixels, paired with a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and 1-micron pixels. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion Video (1080p at 240fps and 720p at 480fps). A dual-LED flash accompanies the rear setup, while there is also OIS and EIS available.

The front camera on the OnePlus 6T features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. The front camera also supports EIS, and can recording 1080p video at 30fps and 720p video at 30fps. Notably, both the front and rear cameras are unchanged from the OnePlus 6. OnePlus is however also touting improved low-light photography with a feature called Nightscene. It produces brighter images in low-light, with reduced noise, using a new HDR algorithm across a 2-second exposure, and splicing together the resultant up to 10 multi-frame shots together. It will be made available to the OnePlus 6, which has an identical camera setup, later this week.

The OnePlus 6T comes with either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v2.0) port. The company is touting the presence of Dirac HD Sound and Dirac Power Sound support. There is a 3,700mAh battery on board with fast charge support (5V, 4A) that's said to deliver a full day of power in 30 minutes of charge, while the OnePlus 6T measures 157.5x74.8x8.2mm, weighing 185 grams.

Like the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T retains a single bottom firing speaker. It also features an all-glass build, like the OnePlus 6, with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The in-display fingerprint sensor is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.34 seconds, and work with the OnePlus screen protector - the company doesn't guarantee it will work a third-party protector. The fingerprint recognition is also self-learning, said to make it faster over time when identifying the same fingerprints. The Face Unlock feature - said to unlock the smartphone in 0.4 seconds - makes its way forward from the OnePlus 6 as well.

The OnePlus 6T's Smart Boot feature that is said to improve app cold start speeds by 5 to 20 percent by caching frequently used apps - it currently will only work with gaming apps, with additional compatibility planned for the future. As before, users will be able to hide the notch on the OnePlus 6T, with a UI setting. The Gaming Mode introduced in previous versions of OxygenOS also makes its way to the smartphone. The company says that a feature that lets users activate Google Assistant by long pressing the power button will soon make its way to the handset.

