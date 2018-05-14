OnePlus and Amazon's Fast AF (Fast and First) sale is now live, giving potential OnePlus 6 buyers in India the opportunity to be the first one to own the smartphone. Amazon India, OnePlus' exclusive partner, is selling OnePlus 6 e-Gift card vouchers worth Rs. 1,000 from Sunday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 16, enabling its customers to pre-book the OnePlus 6, and earn a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on the purchase, apart from benefits like extended warranty.

The Amazon e-Gift card is being sold on Amazon India as part of its Summer Sale from May 13 to May 16. This gift card allows you to pre-book the OnePlus 6, get an additional Rs. 1,000 cashback, and extended warranty of three months as well (over and above the one year warranty awarded by OnePlus). To avail the offer, you need to head to the Amazon India Fast AF sale page. Click on the Shop Now button, select the Rs. 1,000 denomination and purchase the gift card before May 16. After you've received the gift card on your registered email ID, purchase the OnePlus 6 on May 21 or May 22 and avail all the offers. The May 21 sale is only for Prime members.

The cashback of Rs. 1,000 will arrive in the users Amazon Pay wallet. Amazon Pay Balance cashback will be credited to the customers Amazon.in account latest by May 25, and the extended warranty will be enabled on the OnePlus 6 smartphone by June 30. Users cannot avail the EMI or the Pay on delivery option, if they use the gift card. This gift card also ensures that you are able to buy the OnePlus 6 guaranteed on one of the mentioned two days. This will effectively make you one of the first people to own the OnePlus 6 globally. This offer is valid only for Indian customers.

The OnePlus 6 launch is set in London on May 16, followed by events in Mumbai and Beijing on May 17. The smartphone is set to sport a notch display, a dual vertical camera setup, and a glass back.

Recent leaks claim that the OnePlus 6 64GB and 128GB storage variants will be priced at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively. In Europe, the variants are expected to be priced at EUR 519 (roughly Rs. 41,800) and EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 45,800) respectively. Other leaked details include a vertically stacked 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear camera setup with OIS portrait mode and slow-motion, alert slider being moved to the right, and the presence of a headphone jack.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.