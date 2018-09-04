OnePlus 6 has received its first OxygenOS Open Beta build, and it is based on Android 9.0 Pie. OnePlus has brought the new beta update for its flagship smartphone months after offering Android P Beta builds. Notably, the OnePlus 6 is one of the first few smartphones that are receiving Android Pie that Google launched as the latest iteration of its mobile operating system last month. Alongside Android Pie, the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 6 brings a new Do Not Disturb mode as well as Gaming Mode 3.0. Users need to manually download the ROM upgrade package to receive the new treatment.

As per the official changelog available on a OnePlus forum post, the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 brings the brand new interface for Android 9.0 Pie. It also includes the default Android Pie gesture navigation that is similar to the gesture controls on the iPhone X. Additionally, there are various system improvements.

The OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 6 also comes with a bunch of OnePlus customisations. There is support for accent colour customisation to let you customise the experience on your OnePlus 6. Further, the update brings a new Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings. There is also a new Gaming Mode 3.0 that brings a text notification mode as well as adds a notification for third-party calls.

OnePlus 6 Review

Being a beta version, the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 6 has some known issues. OnePlus says that some applications may not function as expected when running on this beta version. Similarly, Google Pay service won't work after installing the latest beta version, and you may see a "Device is not Certified by Google" message when accessing Google Play.

How to download OxygenOS Open Beta 1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

To upgrade from a stable official version to Android P Beta version, you need to download the ROM upgrade package from a dedicated OxygenOS server and then copy that package to your OnePlus 6 storage. Once copied, go to Settings > System updates and then tap the gear icon from the top right to go to Local upgrade. Now, tap the installation package and then Immediately upgrade > System upgrade to 100%. You'll now need to select the Reboot system option to update the smartphone successfully.

If you're upgrading from a developer preview version to the latest beta version, you need to wipe the existing data after installing the ROM upgrade package. OnePlus has provided the official flashing guide to help you get the new beta version on your OnePlus 6. Moreover, the update package is nearly 1.5GB in size.