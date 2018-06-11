OnePlus 6 to Get Selfie Portrait Mode With OxygenOS Update

OnePlus 6 is set to get selfie portrait mode soon thanks to an upcoming software update, the company has revealed. The OxygenOS 5.1.6 update will start rolling out in India and other parts of the world in the new two to three days, OnePlus told Gadgets 360. As you might know, OnePlus uses a separate HydrogenOS build for its smartphones in China, and the OnePlus 6 started receiving the selfie portrait mode with the release of HydrogenOS 5.1.6 last week. We were provided a glimpse of the OxygenOS update in the ahead of its announcement, and you can see in the feature in action below.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 was launched with OxygenOS 5.1.4, but received an update to OxygenOS 5.1.5 just days after its launch, which brought along bug fixes and other improvements. As you can see in the screenshot below, the OxygenOS 5.1.6 update brings along the selfie portrait mode feature, giving users the ability to use depth-of-field Bokeh effects with the front camera. It works similarly to the portrait mode of the rear camera.

OnePlus 6 selfie portrait mode in action

OnePlus 6 price in India

OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. There are three colour options - Midnight Black (only available for 8GB/ 128GB variant), Mirror Black (available for 6GB/ 64GB and 8GB/ 128GB), and Silk White Limited Edition (only available for 8GB/ 128GB). The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition (8GB RAM/ 256GB storage) price in India has been set at Rs. 44,999.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts, just like the OnePlus 5T. The OnePlus 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU.

The dual camera setup on the OnePlus 6 is similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 5T. It has a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with a 1.22-micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The secondary 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor has a 1-micron pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture. The rear cameras are supported by a dual-LED flash module. The OnePlus 6 sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX371 sensor, 1-micron pixels, f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

The OnePlus 6 will be available in three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB - none of which are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz) with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor - it bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds.

The OnePlus 6 runs on a 3300mAh battery with the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology that said to deliver a "day's power in half an hour". The smartphone measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm in dimensions and weighs in at a hefty 177 grams. The OnePlus 6 also offers 'daily water resistance', said to be safe from regular splashes and rain. however, the OnePlus has not detailed an IP rating.