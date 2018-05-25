OnePlus 6 launched only last week, and soon after that the Chinese manufacturer had rolled out an update bringing new camera features, the May security patch, as well as the preloaded OnePlus switch app. Now, just days later, OnePlus has rolled out another software update for the OnePlus 6. The latest OxygenOS 5.1.5 update reiterates all those changes - in case you didn't receive them with the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update. If you already have the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update installed, OxygenOS 5.1.5 brings 'bug fixes and performance improvements', and we recommend all users to install the update regardless.

Users of the OnePlus 6 will see the OxygenOS 5.1.5 update in Settings > System Updates. Alternatively, they can also download the new OxygenOS ROM from the OnePlus forums and then flash it by following the given instructions. We recommend users to take backup of their data before proceeding to the flashing process.

As we mentioned, the OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.5 update changelog includes what the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update brought, and apart from the May Android security update, added an option to let users enable or disable the notch design. This means users can now add a black strip at the status bar area to hide the notch design - similar to what Huawei is already offering on its notch-featured Honor series handsets. The new update also brought an upgraded camera experience with support for super slow motion videos. Particularly, users have the option to now switch to 480fps on HD (720p) resolution or 240fps on full-HD (1080p) resolution to dramatise their moments.

The OxygenOS 5.1.3 software update for the OnePlus 6 also brought an option for quick capture in portrait mode and upgrades the Gallery with more actions support for recently deleted files. Lastly, there was a preloaded OnePlus Switch app to let you easily move from an old OnePlus device. The OnePlus 6 is available in India on Amazon, OnePlus.in, and Croma store for the price starting at Rs. 34,999.