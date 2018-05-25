Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.5 Update, Includes Bug Fixes

 
, 25 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.5 Update, Includes Bug Fixes

Highlights

  • The latest update bumps up the version to OxygenOS 5.1.5
  • This update only brings bug fixes and improvements
  • This is the second update in one week since launch

OnePlus 6 launched only last week, and soon after that the Chinese manufacturer had rolled out an update bringing new camera features, the May security patch, as well as the preloaded OnePlus switch app. Now, just days later, OnePlus has rolled out another software update for the OnePlus 6. The latest OxygenOS 5.1.5 update reiterates all those changes - in case you didn't receive them with the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update. If you already have the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update installed, OxygenOS 5.1.5 brings 'bug fixes and performance improvements', and we recommend all users to install the update regardless.

Users of the OnePlus 6 will see the OxygenOS 5.1.5 update in Settings > System Updates. Alternatively, they can also download the new OxygenOS ROM from the OnePlus forums and then flash it by following the given instructions. We recommend users to take backup of their data before proceeding to the flashing process.

As we mentioned, the OnePlus 6 OxygenOS 5.1.5 update changelog includes what the OxygenOS 5.1.3 update brought, and apart from the May Android security update, added an option to let users enable or disable the notch design. This means users can now add a black strip at the status bar area to hide the notch design - similar to what Huawei is already offering on its notch-featured Honor series handsets. The new update also brought an upgraded camera experience with support for super slow motion videos. Particularly, users have the option to now switch to 480fps on HD (720p) resolution or 240fps on full-HD (1080p) resolution to dramatise their moments.

The OxygenOS 5.1.3 software update for the OnePlus 6 also brought an option for quick capture in portrait mode and upgrades the Gallery with more actions support for recently deleted files. Lastly, there was a preloaded OnePlus Switch app to let you easily move from an old OnePlus device. The OnePlus 6 is available in India on Amazon, OnePlus.in, and Croma store for the price starting at Rs. 34,999.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus, OxygenOS 5.1.5
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple's $539 Million in Damages Is a 'Big Win' Over Samsung
Meizu M8c With 18:9 Display, Snapdragon 425 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications, Features
OnePlus 6 Starts Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.5 Update, Includes Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro MIUI 9.5.6 Update Based on Android 8.1 Oreo Announced
  2. WhatsApp for Android Users Can Now Hide Media From Their Gallery
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL Packs With Up to 1.5GB Data per Day
  4. Nvidia's New GeForce GTX 1050 3GB Graphics Card Is for Budget PC Gamers
  5. Apple's $539 Million in Damages Is a 'Big Win' Over Samsung
  6. Oppo Realme 1 to Go on Sale via Amazon India Today
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Specifications, Images Spotted on Certification Site
  8. Vivo Z1 With 6.26-Inch 19:9 Display, Snapdragon 660 SoC Launched
  9. Airtel Now Offers 'Truly Unlimited' Experience for Prepaid Subscribers
  10. Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched, Brings Premium Features to Mid-Range Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.