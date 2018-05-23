OnePlus 6 is receiving its first software update, and it includes the May Android security patch as well as a bunch of new features. The new OnePlus 6 update is initially available in the form of a downloadable ROM and will soon reach your OnePlus device via an over-the-air (OTA) package. It comes just in a week after OnePlus launched the new flagship that is available in India with a starting price of Rs. 34,999. For those unaware, the OnePlus 6 Android P Beta build is also available for download, though you will have to sideload it on to the device.

As per the changelog posted on the OnePlus forums, the fresh update for the OnePlus 6 has the May Android security that doesn't include tons of new features but a few patches and improvements as well as support for an improved multi-touch detection. It arrived first on Google Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this month and debuted on the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and OnePlus 5T through the new OxygenOS Open Beta builds that were released last week.

Apart from the May Android security patch, the OnePlus 6 update has added an option to let users enable or disable the notch design. This means users will be able to add a black strip at the status bar area to hide the notch design - similar to what Huawei is already offering on its notch-featured Honor series handsets. The new update also has an upgraded camera experience with support for super slow motion videos. Particularly, users will have the option to switch to 480fps on HD (720p) resolution or 240fps on full-HD (1080p) resolution to dramatise their moments. We mentioned the availability of the Super Slow-Mo feature in our detailed review.

The software update for the OnePlus 6 also brings an option for quick capture in portrait mode and upgrades the Gallery with more actions support for recently deleted files. Lastly, there is a preloaded OnePlus Switch app to let you easily move from an old OnePlus device.

If you're looking to get the newest experience, you need to download the new OxygenOS ROM from the OnePlus forums and then flash it by following the given instructions. We recommend you to take backup of your data before proceeding to the flashing process. Alternatively, you can wait for the OTA update. You can check the availability of the OTA update manually on your OnePlus 6 by going to Settings > System updates.