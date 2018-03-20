With Oppo R15 launch done and dusted, all eyes are on the OnePlus 6. Oppo's flagship smartphones provide a blueprint for what to expect from the next OnePlus handset. And with the Oppo R15 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition officially announced in China on Monday, we have an idea of what the OnePlus 6 might look like. OnePlus has often sourced designs from Oppo in the past, for instance, the OnePlus 5T and the Oppo R11s are almost identical. Similarly, the Oppo R15 may have laid the groundwork for the OnePlus 6. Additionally, the Vivo X21 UD launch has also suggested that the OnePlus flagship may introduce an under display fingerprint sensor.

While we saw a mid-yearly upgrade with the OnePlus 5T in 2017, the OnePlus 5 is due to get a major redesign by June, and this model can be expected to be called the OnePlus 6. Interestingly, OnePlus 6 could be one of the many smartphones which are expected to come with an iPhone X-like notch and a 19:9 display. If leaks are an indication, the Oppo R15 launch suggests exactly what to expect from the OnePlus 6 as well. The Oppo R15 comes with a 6.28-inch OLED full-HD+ (1080x2280) display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Earlier this month, a leak had suggested that the OnePlus 6 is expected to have a display with 19:9 aspect ratio, taller than the 18:9 panel of the OnePlus 5T. Both smartphones were expected to feature a notch at the top, and the Oppo R15 launch has confirmed the iPhone X-like design aesthetic several flagship smartphones have been adopting.

OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo fall under the umbrella of BBK Electronics, and the designs of their smartphones are usually similar in appearance. As per previously leaked images of the OnePlus 6, we see quite a few similarities with the Oppo R15. In terms of specifications, the Oppo R15 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB of RAM, while the Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition has a Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB of RAM. However, the OnePlus flagship is expected to swap that SoC out with a Snapdragon 845.

Additionally, the Oppo R15 offers a horizontal dual-camera setup on the back which has a portrait mode. It ships with ColorOS 5.0 which is based on Android 8.1. The Oppo R15 is a pretty compelling device from its design to its feature, and it indicates well for what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus 6. While a few details may vary between the two smartphones, the notch is probably going to stick around when the OnePlus 6 launches later this year.

Interestingly, another sister company launched two new handsets - the Vivo X21 and X21 UD - on Tuesday, revealing that the OnePlus 6 might also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, this is not the first time the feature has been expected in the handset. Last year, in December, a report had suggested that the OnePlus 6 will come with a fingerprint sensor under the display.

Needless to say, the Vivo X21 smartphones resemble the Oppo R15, down to the 6.28-inch display with notch. However, they bear a vertical dual-camera setup. The UD variant of the Vivo X21 has an under display fingerprint scanner, which may make also its way to the OnePlus 6.