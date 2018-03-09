Chinese manufacturers Oppo and OnePlus are expected to launch their latest smartphones in the market soon. While Oppo is being speculated to unveil the R15, OnePlus will soon announce its 2018 flagship, possibly called the OnePlus 6. There have been several leaks around both the smartphones over the last few days. As per the rumours, one should expect that both the handsets will feature Apple iPhone X-like notch at the front. OnePlus has used several designs from Oppo in the past, with the similarity between the OnePlus 5T and the Oppo R11s just one of the examples.

While there have been several listing and render leaks around the Oppo R15, some leaked videos highlight the design and some functionalities of the smartphone. A leaked video shows off the multitasking features of the Oppo R15. In the video, we can see popular apps present on one side of the notch, while on the other side, shortcuts such screenshots and Do Not Disturb mode are present.

In the 9-second video, we can see a game being played in the alleged Oppo R15. When the user taps on either side of the notch at the top, the above-mentioned apps pop up. This feature appears to be working even when the game is played in the background. This is an example in how the notch design can be used apart from just introducing a full-screen display.

Meanwhile, another leaked 30-second official video on YouTube reveals that Oppo R15 will feature a bezel-less display and the handset will come in Red and Black colour variants. Also as per a GSMArena report, the Oppo R15 is expected to sport a 6.28-inch (1080x2280) display with 19:9 aspect ratio with thin bezels. Notably, the OnePlus 6 is also set to sport a 19:9 display as per rumours, further corroborating the speculation that the OnePlus 6 and Oppo R15 will have very similar designs.

Meanwhile, OnePlus may soon unveil its latest smartphone. While we saw a mid-yearly upgrade with the OnePlus 5T in 2017, the OnePlus 5 is due to get a major redesign by June, and this model can be expected to be called the OnePlus 6. Interestingly, OnePlus 6 could be one of the many smartphones which are expected to come with an iPhone X-like notch. As we mentioned, speculations suggest that the design of the OnePlus 6 will be similar to the Oppo R15.

Both the Chinese mobile makers fall under the umbrella of BBK Electronics, and the designs of their smartphones are usually similar in appearance. As per previously leaked images of the OnePlus 6, we see quite a few similarities with the Oppo R15. Although, it is worth noting, that these are just rumours which should be taken with a pinch of salt. We can expect more details regarding the smartphones as we approach their launch.