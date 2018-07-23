OnePlus recently hosted its first-ever 'Open Ears Forum' in India, an event held earlier this month in Goa. At the event, the Shenzhen-based company interacted with core community users to discuss a number of topics related to its product and software. OnePlus is known to introduce new features in its smartphones based on user feedback. Following the conclusion of the 'Open Ears' event, OnePlus said that the community provided a lot of suggestions around the company's products. It has now announced half a dozen commitments that it wants to implement in its next flagships.

OnePlus had invited 30 of its core community members from different parts of India to discuss the "future of OnePlus." As detailed in a OnePlus forum post, the commitment points that the company has decided upon from this edition of the Open Ears Forum community event include updating FileDash, OnePlus Switch, and more features. OnePlus says that FileDash will now be improved to be made compatible with other OnePlus applications. It will also be made easier to discover, the company said. The other promises include OnePlus' Switch app that is used for backing up smartphone data to help transition to a new handset easily. OnePlus says that the backup capabilities of the mobile tool will be expanded to support more files, with the app itself also being set to receive support for desktop backups, OnePlus claimed.

The Chinese company says that it will work on getting the 'Selfie Portrait Mode' on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. Also, the correction on the 'Oil Painting Effect' issue will be continued. The company promised that its Shelf service will now support a night mode or 'Dark Theme'. The same theme will also offer customisable accent colours, according to the Chinese OEM.

With the announcement from OnePlus, users can expect some major OxygenOS updates in the coming weeks or months that will add the new features that the company has committed to. As of now, no particular timeline has yet officially been provided to any one of these promises from OnePlus. Joel Jacob, India Community Specialist, OnePlus, wrote in the forum post, "Overall, Open Ears Forum in Goa held enormous value in terms of user suggestions and feedback. We're proud to have one of the most passionate communities of OnePlus right here in India!"