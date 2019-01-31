After the rapid battery drain issue, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are now reporting of an audio issue on their phones. Apparently, users are experiencing distorted, low-quality, and tinny audio while using select third-party apps. While this issue has plagued mostly OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users, it seems that some OnePlus 5T users are also experiencing the same issue. What's even more interesting is that users claim that this issue has been around since mid-last year, ever since they purchased the OnePlus 6 in June.

Most users have taken to the OnePlus forums and Reddit to complain about this issue. They are experiencing distorted, low-quality, and tinny audio while using third-party apps like Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp - especially during audio and video calls. Interestingly, not all third-party apps are affected by this issue, for example, audio on Instagram works absolutely fine. One user claims that this issue is largely due to the fact that these apps use the top microphone as the main one, which is meant for noise cancellation purposes, and not the bottom one. If this is indeed the issue, OnePlus should be able to solve it with a software update. Android Police was the first to report about the issue.

However, this issue hasn't been resolved ever since it cropped up last year. OnePlus hasn't even acknowledged it, and there's no clarity on whether they are working on it or not. We have contacted OnePlus regarding the matter and will update this copy as and when we hear back. As mentioned, mostly all OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users seem to be affected, but a handful of OnePlus 5T and even OnePlus 3 users are reporting of a similar issue.

OnePlus recently also halted the rollout of the latest OxygenOS Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T after some users complained that the new versions bricked their devices. The Open Beta updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T were also pulled.