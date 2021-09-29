OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones in India are receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update. The update brings a host of improvements including power-consumption optimisations and bug fixes for the 2018's OnePlus flagship phones. In August this year, the company had bumped up the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T to Android 11 with the OxygenOS 11. But users who installed this update reportedly faced battery drain problems among other bugs. The update now rolling out is said to fix the known issues. It comes with the latest September 2021 security patch.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update changelog

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T was announced through a post on the OnePlus community forum.

The update brings modifications to power consumption to reduce heating of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. The update also brings improved gyro sensor sensitivity and system stability. It is said to fix known issues, optimise the network connection stability, and upgrade the Android Security Patch to September 2021.

In the blog post, OnePlus appreciated the feedback by OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T users who installed the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in August. The update released last month reportedly had a few bugs and battery drain issues.

As always, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T smartphones will be getting the latest update in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a select number of users will be receiving the update. If the new firmware doesn't have any bugs, a broader rollout will start soon. The company has not mentioned the size of the new update.

Users are recommended to update their OnePlus smartphones while it has a strong Wi-Fi connection and is charging. The update should arrive automatically over-the-air to both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T but users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.