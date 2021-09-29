Technology News
  OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 Update in India Brings Battery Improvement, Latest Android Security Patch

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 Update in India Brings Battery Improvement, Latest Android Security Patch

OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will be getting the Android 11-based update in a phased manner.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 September 2021 17:48 IST
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 Update in India Brings Battery Improvement, Latest Android Security Patch

OnePlus launched OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T in 2018

Highlights
  • OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 is releasing with September 2021 security patch
  • New update brings improvements to gyro sensor sensitivity
  • The update released in August reportedly had bugs and battery drain issue

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones in India are receiving a stable version of the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update. The update brings a host of improvements including power-consumption optimisations and bug fixes for the 2018's OnePlus flagship phones. In August this year, the company had bumped up the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T to Android 11 with the OxygenOS 11. But users who installed this update reportedly faced battery drain problems among other bugs. The update now rolling out is said to fix the known issues. It comes with the latest September 2021 security patch.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update changelog

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T was announced through a post on the OnePlus community forum.

The update brings modifications to power consumption to reduce heating of the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. The update also brings improved gyro sensor sensitivity and system stability. It is said to fix known issues, optimise the network connection stability, and upgrade the Android Security Patch to September 2021.

In the blog post, OnePlus appreciated the feedback by OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T users who installed the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 in August. The update released last month reportedly had a few bugs and battery drain issues.

As always, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T smartphones will be getting the latest update in a phased manner. In the initial stage, a select number of users will be receiving the update. If the new firmware doesn't have any bugs, a broader rollout will start soon. The company has not mentioned the size of the new update.

Users are recommended to update their OnePlus smartphones while it has a strong Wi-Fi connection and is charging. The update should arrive automatically over-the-air to both OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T but users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Big, vibrant screen
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent, up-to-date software
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light camera quality
  • Awkward and slow fingerprint sensor
  • No IP rating, wireless charging, or 3.5mm jack
Read detailed OnePlus 6T review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9.0
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display 6.28-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OxygenOS 11.1.1.1, OxygenOS Update, OnePlus, Android update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 Update in India Brings Battery Improvement, Latest Android Security Patch
