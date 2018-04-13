OnePlus 6 launch date, from the activity in the rumour mill, seems to be just around the corner. With certain features and specifications confirmed and leaked in the past few weeks, it seems OnePlus 6 can't wait to announce its next flagship smartphone. In its recent set of leaks, certain accessories of the OnePlus 6 have been spotted online.

As per listings and announcements by Mobile Fun, certain OnePlus 6 accessories by in-house case maker brand Olixar can now be pre-ordered. These include a gel back panel case, the Sentinel protective case (with compatible screen protector), a Leather-style case with card slots, and a rugged ExoShield case with non-slip coating. Prices of the cases range from $7.49 to $35.49. All the case renders reveal an iPhone X-like notch on the front of the handset, a vertical dual camera setup, and a new rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed below the rear camera module. The cases also show the Alert Slider being moved to the right side of the smartphone.

Apart from that, the website also lists certain other OnePlus 6 accessories including charging docks, car chargers, charging adapters, car holders, compatible USB Type-C cables, compatible headphones, and certain other Bluetooth devices.

Previously, the company had teased certain design elements of the OnePlus 6 by placing a unit of the OnePlus 5T on top of the succeeding flagship. The teaser suggested a new placement for the Alert Slider as well as the possibility of a glass back, and subsequent wireless charging, on the OnePlus 6.

In terms of specifications, we can expect the smartphone to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. Apart from that, the phone is said to arrive in three colour variants - White, Black, and Blue. The latter will be the latest addition to OnePlus' range.

