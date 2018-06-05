OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition with a custom design from the hit Avengers franchise will go on sale again at 12pm on Tuesday. OnePlus has announced that the final stock of the special edition will be sold via Amazon India site as well as the company's online store. The company said that after the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition went live for online sales on May 29, the stock sold out in under 30 seconds on Amazon. Notably, the OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition is now available to buy. Apart from Amazon India and the company's store, the smartphone will also be available in offline stores including OnePlus Experience Store and Croma outlets across India from today (June 5).

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition comes with top-end specifications. It packs the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of inbuilt storage, and more. This model costs Rs. 44,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition is another new variant of the latest flagship from OnePlus. The handset is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs. 39,999. To recall, the OnePlus 6 has four colour variants - Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White Limited Edition, and Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

For fans of the hit Marvel series, the new OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition handset has the Avengers' insignia on the back, a carbon fibre texture below the rear glass casing, and the Alert Slider in gold colour; not just this, even the OnePlus logo on the back is in gold colour in this variant. The smartphone comes with five preloaded Avengers wallpapers too. Even the box has been custom designed to reflect the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model's superhero heritage with the bundled Iron Man-themed back cover. The box has the Avengers logo too, and inside is one of the six pieces of Infinity Medal.

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is similar to the regular variant, apart from the extra storage and design. This means users will get the same dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone with a 6.28-inch full-HD+ Full Optic AMOLED screen and Android 8.1 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1 software. Under the hood will be the 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC. On the back is a dual camera setup featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, backed by dual-LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera. Some of the notable camera features are Slow Motion recording, a preloaded video editor, Portrait Mode and AI-based bokeh effect.

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition has fingerprint sensor on the back, but you can also make use of the Face Unlock function that is claimed to unlock the handset in 0.4 seconds. As for connectivity, you will get 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm earphone jack. Battery capacity of the smartphone is 3300mAh with 5V 4A fast-charging that is said to provide enough juice for a whole day with a charge of half an hour.