The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition is set to go on sale tomorrow, a week after the regular Midnight Black and Mirror Black variants went on sale for all buyers in India. With price in India of Rs. 44,999, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant has 256GB of storage and a bunch of design elements reminiscent of the hit Marvel franchise. The new OnePlus 6 variant will become available in open sale from Amazon and OnePlus.in from 12pm IST. The device will be available across all offline stores including the Bengaluru experience store, authorised stores, and Croma stores across India, starting June 3.

Besides offering the top-spec for RAM (8GB) and storage (256GB), the special edition smartphone comes with a carbon fibre texture below its Gorilla Glass 5 covering, as well as gold OnePlus and Avengers logos on the back panel, and a gold hardware Alert Slider. In the box, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition ships with an Iron Man protective case, and is bundled with a random Avenger medal (one of six, that combine to create the Infinity Medal). Five Avengers wallpapers will be included.

All the regular OnePlus 6 launch offers should apply for the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition as well. Customers purchasing the smartphone through Citibank credit and debit card transactions will get a Rs. 2,000 discount. Further, customers will also be eligible to avail no cost EMI options for up to three months through popular banks. OnePlus is additionally giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Idea subscribers picking up the OnePlus 6 will get a Rs. 2,000 worth of cashback and dedicated device insurance. Besides, benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

As the name suggests, this variant will be made available in limited quantities, so expect it to run out of stock soon. If you wish to buy the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition ensure that you register on Amazon, and fill in your delivery and payment details in advance.

Kyle Kiang, Head of Global Marketing, OnePlus said in a statement, "The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was a culmination of our community's request. The response we received to this limited edition was unprecedented. This time around, we wanted to do something bigger and better and what better way to do it than with the biggest movie franchises of all time. We are very proud to be able to give our community something unique again this year and are very happy to collaborate with Marvel Studios for the OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition."

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with either 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU.

The dual camera setup has a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with a 1.22-micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The secondary 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor has a 1-micron pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture. The rear cameras are supported by a dual-LED flash module. The OnePlus 6 sports a 16-megapixel front camera with a Sony IMX371 sensor, 1-micron pixels, f/2.0 aperture, and EIS. OnePlus is touting Slow Motion video recording, capable of capturing 480 frames per second at 720p for up to a minute. It can also record 240fps at 1080p. There is also a new in-device video editor. The front camera now offers Portrait Mode as well, using a new AI algorithm to give a depth-of-field effect. The Face Unlock feature on the smartphone said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.4 seconds.

The special edition variant is available in 256GB expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz) with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v5.0 with aptX and aptX HD support, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor - it bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, said to unlock the smartphone in as little as 0.2 seconds. The OnePlus 6 runs on a 3300mAh battery with the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology that said to deliver a "day's power in half an hour". The smartphone measures 155.7x75.4x7.75mm in dimensions and weighs in at a hefty 177 grams.