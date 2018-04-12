OnePlus 6 is expected to make an appearance this quarter, and the number of teasers and leaks are picking up. The company, much like the past few years, has revealed a lot of specifications, features, and design elements of the upcoming handset leading up to its launch. In the latest revelation, OnePlus has now released a photo that shows the left side of the OnePlus 6. Additionally, we can expect more such teasers leading up to the final announcement.

The Chinese company took to Twitter on Wednesday to post an image that shows the OnePlus 5T placed on top of what is seemingly a unit of the OnePlus 6. While there's not much to the teaser, the noticeable differences are the antenna lines that do not run into the back panel - suggesting a glass back - and a new placement for the Alert Slider considering it is not present on the left side as seen with previous generations. A glass back might mean the OnePlus 6 will finally get wireless charging. Also, the Alert Slider has recently been teased to get a new "Slide to Focus" feature on the OnePlus 6. A metal frame is also visible. The smartphone also appears to be roughly the same size as the OnePlus 5T.

In a previous leak, renders of the OnePlus 6 revealed that the phone might be launched in three colour variants - White, Black, and Blue, with the latter being the latest addition to OnePlus' range. The images also confirm the OnePlus 6 will get an edge-to-edge display with a notch. The implementation of a notch has been extensively justified by CEO Pete Lau in a recent blog post.

Separately, OnePlus Bullets Wireless, expected to be the company's first pair of wireless earbuds, are rumoured to launch alongside the OnePlus 6 at its launch event. The headphones are said to be based on Bluetooth 4.1 and run with the help of a Qualcomm chip.

