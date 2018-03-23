OnePlus 6 Specifications Sheet Leaks, Suggests a Larger 3450mAh Battery

OnePlus 6, the company's flagship smartphone for 2018, is coming in Q2 and the rumour and leak mills are churning fresh supply each day. One of the biggest leaks yet comes in the form of an alleged specification sheet that lists out most major specifications of the upcoming smartphone. According to the listing, the OnePlus 6 is expected to sport a similar rear camera setup as the one seen on OnePlus 5T.

First reported by Techslize, this image appears to be from an information guide of the OnePlus 6. The specifications, and previously leaked design, do suggest that the phone could be borrow most features from the recently launched Oppo R15.

OnePlus 6 specifications

According to the leaked snapshot, the OnePlus 6 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED display and a 19:9 display. It will be powered by a 2.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the phone is expected to bear a dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor, both with an f/1.7 aperture. On the front will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The battery capacity is expected to get an upgrade with a 3450mAh unit (same as on Oppo R15) instead of the 3300mAh on the OnePlus 5T. The OnePlus 6 is said to be 7.5mm thick and have a weight of 175 grams.

Previous reports have suggested the OnePlus 6 will sport an iPhone X-like notch and a bezel-less display. It is also said to be priced higher than before with an expected price tag of CAD 749 (roughly Rs. 37,700).