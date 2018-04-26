OnePlus 6 is all set to hit markets in India and China post its official debut in London next month. But just weeks ahead of its formal announcement, the next OnePlus flagship has now been leaked in a render that shows us its front and back. The render, once again, reveals the notch design as well as confirms a dual rear camera setup. In a separate revelation, the OnePlus 6 is found to sport a Super Slo Mo feature that is likely to enable slow-motion video recording at a mind-boggling frame rate of 960fps. Separately, OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition was teased for a May 17 launch as well.

Starting with the leaked render, courtesy VideoCardz, the OnePlus 6 appears to feature a metal frame. The front of the smartphone has a notch that consists the earpiece and the front-facing camera sensor. It is also likely to have a couple of sensors, including an ambient light and a proximity sensor. Notably, the company already confirmed the existence of the notch design on the OnePlus 6.

On the bottom, the leaked render shows that the OnePlus 6 has on-screen buttons for back, home, and recent apps, while on its rear side, there is a white back panel with OnePlus' branding in Gold colour. The back panel also has a fingerprint sensor, dual LED flash and the rumoured vertically placed dual rear camera sensor. Lastly, there is the "Designed by OnePlus" line at the bottom of the rear side.

OnePlus recently revealed that it is using a glass material for making the back panel of the OnePlus 6. The source of the leaked render claims that the glass panel will come in three colour options: White, Glossy Black, and Smoked Glass.

Coming towards the video-centric feature of the OnePlus 6 that was briefly showcased on the OnePlus India site, as reported by MobiGyaan, it is exhibited that the smartphone will come with the premium Super Slo Mo feature. A teaser image, which we weren't able to spot on the OnePlus India site at the time of filing this story, confirms the feature and reads, "Slow down time and experience the Super Slo Mot feature of the OnePlus 6." It is expected that OnePlus will follow the footsteps of companies including Samsung and Sony to enable slow-motion video recording on the OnePlus 6 at 960fps.

Photo Credit: MobiGyaan

The OnePlus 6 has already been confirmed with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Thus, it makes sense to offer an enhanced slow-motion video recording experience out of the box.

We need to wait for the official launch of the OnePlus 6 that is taking place in London on May 16 to see what are the new features OnePlus is planning to offer this year. Meanwhile, you can expect some more rumours and leaks of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.