OnePlus 6, the company's upcoming flagship handset, is expected to launch before the end of Q2 2018. And, OnePlus 6 leaks and rumours floating on the Internet, combined with information provided directly from the manufacturer, have not left much to the imagination. Now, some renders of the OnePlus 6 have leaked online revealing that the latest OnePlus smartphone may come in three colour variants - White, Black, and Blue.

As per a CNMO report, renders of the OnePlus 6 showcasing the three new colour models of the handset has been posted on microblogging site Weibo. While the smartphone's previous variants have already come in Black and White coloured variants, a Blue-coloured OnePlus 6 could be the highlight this year. Apart from revealing the new colour options, the leaked renders also detailed a few features that the upcoming handset may come with.

In the freshly leaked images, the OnePlus 6 is seen sporting an edge-to-edge display along with the notch. There has been a huge debate around the notch earlier, ever since the Chinese manufacturer had confirmed the feature. Later, in a forum post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also provided an extensive justification around the implementation of the notch on the upcoming flagship handset. Finally, the company reassured its fans that the smartphone will come with an option to hide the notch as well.

Interestingly, the alleged OnePlus 6 may come with the Alert Slider in red colour, according to the images. A previous report had suggested that the Alert Slider on the smartphone will get a cool new feature where users will be able to be "Slide to focus with the Alert Slider" on the OnePlus 6. Other features revealed in the images include vertically positioned dual rear camera setup, LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor.

To recap the details we know about the upcoming handset, OnePlus had confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will come equipped with a Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Also, one of the OnePlus 6 variants will come with 256GB of inbuilt storage. As per a leaked image, the OnePlus 6 may also come in a wood-inspired back panel design. Additionally, OnePlus had disclosed that it is teaming up with Marvel Studios, possibly to launch an Avengers-themed OnePlus 6 variant - since the movie's release date is April 27 - we may see a launch as early as then. Also, in a recent teaser and the forum section, the company had officially confirmed the "6" moniker for its next smartphone.

When it comes to the pricing, the 64GB variant of the OnePlus 6 will reportedly be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,000), the 128GB variant is said to be launched at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 39,200), while the top-end 256GB model might set you back by about CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 45,300).

