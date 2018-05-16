OnePlus 6 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream

The OnePlus 6 launch event is scheduled for today, where the Chinese brand will finally take the covers off its next flagship. After months of teasers, the OnePlus 6 launch — which will be held in London — will see the next affordable flagship with several improvements over its predecessor make its debut. This global launch will be followed up by an event in China tomorrow at 10am CST (7:30am IST), followed by an India launch event in Mumbai at 3pm IST the same day. OnePlus has been working hard towards building hype around the smartphone for the past few months, touting features such as the improved camera, refreshed design with glass back, water resistance, and the notch above the display. There will also be a Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition model of the handset in the Indian market.

OnePlus 6 launch event live stream

The OnePlus 6 launch event in London is slated to start at 5pm BST (9:30pm IST) and will be live streamed so you can catch the action in realtime. The OnePlus 6 live stream will let you watch online all the specifications, features and price details revealed at the event. You can watch the stream by hitting the play button in the video embedded below:

OnePlus 6 price in India, release date, launch offers

The OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the variant with 64GB storage, according to a report. The 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs. 39,999, while the OnePlus 6 price in India for the 256GB variant has not been revealed yet. The smartphone goes on sale in India on May 21 via pop-up stores the company will setup in Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad, as well as from the OnePlus Experience Store in Bengaluru.

When it comes to online channels, The OnePlus 6 is an Amazon exclusive in India, and will be up for grabs from the e-commerce website with a number of deals. First up is the Fast AF (And First) sale, under which users need to buy a Rs. 1,000 gift card from Amazon between May 13 and May 16 and redeem it on May 21-22 while buying the OnePlus 6. This will give the buyers complimentary 3 month additional warranty (above the standard 1-year warranty), along with Rs. 1,000 cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance.

The launch offers being provided by Amazon Include a Rs. 2,000 discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards, no-cost EMIs for up to 3 months through all major banks, OnePlus is additionally giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Idea subscribers picking up the OnePlus 6 will get a Rs. 2,000 worth of cashback and a dedicated device insurance. Besides, benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 is rumoured to sport a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 or 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 flagship SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will possibly get a vertical dual rear camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Further, the OnePlus is said to be backed by a 3300mAh Dash Charge-compatible battery. Dimensions of the OnePlus 6 are rumoured at 155.7x75.4x7.8mm and it is said to weigh 177 grams.