OnePlus 6 is yet to make an official appearance. But in the meanwhile, OnePlus earlier this week released the OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update for the OnePlus 5T that is now found to include some evidence of the notch on the next flagship smartphone. The firmware files also reveal that the new OnePlus phone is codenamed "Enchilada". This comes in line with the naming scheme the Chinese company used for its previous flagships. The latest findings emerge days after the AnTuTu score of the OnePlus 6 spotted online, revealing its 19:9 display and Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Folks at XDA Developers managed to dig into the OxygenOS Beta 4 update that brings Android 8.1 Oreo to the OnePlus 5T to get some details about the OnePlus 6. Within the Settings APK file of the new OxygenOS beta version, there were some references to the Enchilada codename that sit alongside the mentioning of "cheeseburger" and "dumpling" that are apparently the codenames of the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, respectively. Deeper into the firmware files, there is an image showing a display notch. The image, titled as "screendecor_up_img_enchilada_1", appears to be used as an overlay to test apps on the notch display of the OnePlus 6. Further, it is claimed to be similar to the overlay that was previously spotted in the firmware files of the Huawei P20.

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

Recently, XDA Developers claimed that the OnePlus 6 will come with Cat. 16 Gigabit LTE connectivity that will enable a maximum data throughput of 1Gbps. The smartphone is rumoured to have a Snapdragon 845 SoC that comes with the X20 LTE modem. The modem by default supports of up to 1.2Gbps and uplink speeds of 150Mbps.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 6 in the second quarter of 2018, sometime before June end. Last week, the smartphone surfaced online with the highest AnTuTu benchmark scores.