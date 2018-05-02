OnePlus 6 is set to launch in India on May 17. But ahead of its formal launch, OnePlus on Wednesday announced that it will host pop-up events across eight Indian cities between May 21 and May 22 to let fans experience and purchase the new flagship before its general open sales that will take place in the country exclusively via Amazon India. The OnePlus 6 will, notably, be available for purchase through the pop-up stores on the first-come-first-serve basis and similar events will be held on the same schedule in the New York, London, Paris, Milan, and Beijing for international fans. Some earlier rumours claimed that the OnePlus 6 price in India will be Rs. 36,999 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB variant will be available at Rs. 39,999. The smartphone will also come with a 256GB storage option, though its price is yet to be revealed.

OnePlus 6 availability details via pop-up events

In India, the OnePlus 6 pop-ups will be held between 3:30pm-8pm on May 21 and between 11am-7pm on May 22. The pop-up stores will be temporarily established at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad, and OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru.

The trend of hosting pop-up events isn't new for OnePlus as the Chinese company is hosting these events since the launch of the OnePlus 2 back in July 2015. However, it will be interesting to see how the company will this time manage to attract the crowd for the OnePlus 6 as models such as Huawei's Honor 10 are set to grab some of its market.

"Since the OnePlus 2, we've held pop-ups for our new product launches in cities around the world, with hundreds of people turning up every time at each of them," said OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei in a press statement while announcing the OnePlus 6 pop-up event details. "It's incredible to experience the passion and the excitement of our community during pop-ups, it's a real celebration. I am very thankful for all of their support and the motivation they bring to us."

As per the previous reports, the OnePlus 6 will come with a notch design and sport a 19:9 display, which is rumoured to come in 6.28-inch size and features full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is also rumoured to have a vertically placed dual rear camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and could run a new version of OxygenOS with Android 8.1 Oreo on top. Furthermore, OnePlus has partnered with Marvel Studios to launch a OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant.