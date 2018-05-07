Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday, Over 1 Million Amazon Users Have Expressed Interest: OnePlus

OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday, Over 1 Million Amazon Users Have Expressed Interest: OnePlus

 
07 May 2018
Photo Credit: Weibo

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 launch event tickets will start selling from tomorrow
  • Tickets are priced at Rs. 999 each
  • Buyers will get a range of gits, include exclusive Marvel merchandise

OnePlus 6 launch is coming up on May 16 at an event planned in London, followed by events in China and India the next day. Last month, OnePlus had officially announced that the India launch event for the OnePlus 6 will be held at the Dome at NSCI, Mumbai, on May 17, starting at 3pm local time. With just a few days to go for the official unveiling, OnePlus has gone ahead and announced that it will start selling the general entry tickets for the launch event from 10am on Tuesday, May 8. Notably, tickets to the event are priced at Rs. 999 each.

OnePlus says that only limited quantities of tickets are available, though it adds that those who buy a ticket will get a OnePlus voucher worth Rs. 999, and a gift hamper full of goodies including exclusive Marvel merchandise like Marvel Avengers Cap, Marvel Avengers t-shirt, OnePlus Notebook, OnePlus Tote Bag, and Cash Cannon.

To recall, the company had recently confirmed that a custom OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also be announced alongside the 'regular' OnePlus 6. Users can subscribe for updates related to the OnePlus 6 launch from the company's official website by sharing their phone number.

OnePlus 6 has been listed on the Amazon India website for a while now and the company announced on Monday that the smartphone has already seen a huge amount of interest. OnePlus said over a million people have expressed interest in the smartphone by using the 'Notify Me' option on the Amazon India website. OnePlus claims that the upcoming flagship is the fastest handset ever to reach that mark, though it's worth pointing out the figure does not represent pre-orders. Do note that the early access sale for the OnePlus 6 for Amazon Prime members will start on May 21.

To recall the OnePLus 6 specifications - as per rumours and confirmations from the company - the smartphone is expected to sport a 19:9 display with a notch on top. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, all confirmed by the company. As per leaks, the smartphone is said to have a vertical dual rear camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging support (considering glass back confirmed) on the handset. A 3.5mm headphone jack has also been confirmed, apart from a display notch.

The OnePlus 6 could run OxygenOS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The battery capacity has not yet been revealed yet, but the handset it expected to have support for its proprietary Dash Charge feature, and the confirmation of a glass back indicates it will also support wireless charging.

Comments

