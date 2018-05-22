Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6's First Sale in India Saw Rs. 100 Crores Worth of Sales in 10 Minutes

 
, 22 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6's First Sale in India Saw Rs. 100 Crores Worth of Sales in 10 Minutes

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 went on sale for Prime and Community members on May 21
  • The smartphone managed to attract Rs. 100 crore in sales
  • This record was gained in just 10 minutes of sale

OnePlus 6 was launched in India last week at a grand event in Mumbai, and the smartphone was priced starting at Rs. 34,999. The device went on sale on May 21 for Amazon Prime and OnePlus Community members, and the company has announced that in the first ten minutes of the sale, OnePlus 6 managed to garner sales worth Rs. 100 crores. The sale commenced at 12pm IST on May 21, and it managed to beat last year's record, set by the OnePlus 5T, by a wide margin.

To recall, the OnePlus 5T had managed to garner Rs. 100 crores in the entire first day of sales, however OnePlus 6 managed to rake in the amount in just 10 minutes. This shows the brand's growing popularity in India, and the customers interest in the OnePlus 6. While May 21 was an early access limited to just Amazon Prime and OnePlus Community members, from today i.e., May 22, all users can go ahead and buy the OnePlus 6 from Amazon and OnePlus websites, pop-up stores, Croma, and the company's Bengaluru experience store as well.

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager - India, OnePlus said in a statement, "OnePlus 6 is our best ever smartphone that offers a perfect balance of performance and design to give our community a device that is both supremely powerful and extremely easy to use. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response that reflects the highest level of customer satisfaction and the strong trust in the brand. It is also a great validation of our focused approach and long-term commitment to the Indian market."

As mentioned, the OnePlus 6 will also be available in 7 pop-up stores across India today, between 11am and 7pm. They will be established at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad, and OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru. The OnePlus 6 will also be available at Croma stores across India. Offers in Croma include Rs. 2,000 cashback for SBI customers. Cashback offers with partners like Paytm, Standard Chartered, Axis, ICICI and HDFC Bank will also be available.

The OnePlus 6 is currently available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration in Mirror Black finish, and in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colours.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Due to Face New Test in Front of European Lawmakers
HTC U12+ Listed on Company Site Ahead of Wednesday's Launch: Price, Specifications Revealed
OnePlus 6's First Sale in India Saw Rs. 100 Crores Worth of Sales in 10 Minutes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

One Plus 6
TRENDING
  1. Galaxy S Light Luxury With Wireless Charging, Face Unlock Launched
  2. Honor 7A, Honor 7C Set to Launch in India Today
  3. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8 With Infinity Displays, Android Oreo Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Nokia X6 Goes Out of Stock Within Seconds in First Sale
  5. Flipkart Apple Week Comes With Offers on iPhones, iPads, and More
  6. Honor 7A, Honor 7C With Dual Cameras, 18:9 Displays Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy J6, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy A6+ Go on Sale in India
  8. OnePlus 6 Open Sale Begins on Amazon India; Also Available at Croma Stores
  9. Airtel Rs. 558 Pack Rivals Rs. 498 Jio Recharge With 246GB Data for 82 Days
  10. Samsung Summer Fest Starts Tomorrow: Here Are the Top Deals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.