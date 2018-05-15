OnePlus 6 launch offers in India have been revealed just days ahead of its formal arrival that is taking place on May 17. OnePlus confirms that the launch offers that include a Rs. 2,000 discount and a 12-month accidental damage insurance will become live on May 21 - the date of the early access for Prime members. The company also reiterates the offline availability of the next OnePlus flagship that will be kicked off through pop-up stores in eight Indian cities between May 21 and May 22. Notably, the global launch of the OnePlus 6 is scheduled for May 16, a day ahead of its India launch and its official debut in China. The Chinese company is already conducting it Fast AF (Fast And First) sale for the OnePlus 6, giving users the change to pre-book the smartphone and get additional offers over and above the launch offers.

Among the OnePlus 6 launch offers, customers purchasing the OnePlus 6 through SBI credit and debit card transactions will get a Rs. 2,000 discount. This will be available during the first week. Further, customers will also be eligible to avail no cost EMI options for up to three months through all popular banks.

OnePlus is additionally giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Idea subscribers picking up the OnePlus 6 will get a Rs. 2,000 worth of cashback and a dedicated device insurance. Besides, benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

Apart from the launch offers, to recall, OnePlus is giving complimentary Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 1,000 to customers pre-booking the OnePlus 6 under the Fast AF sale. Customers need to buy an Amazon Gift Card of Rs. 1,000 to pre-order the new OnePlus smartphone ahead of its early sale that is taking place between May 21 and May 22. Those who pre-book the OnePlus 6 during the Fast AF sale will also get extended warranty of 3 months over and above regular warranty.

Earlier this month, OnePlus announced that it will establish pop-up stores for the OnePlus 6 across eight Indian cities between May 21 and May 22. These stores will be located temporarily at High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, Phoenix MarketCity in Pune, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, DLF Place Saket, Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad, and OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, in Bengaluru. Further, the pop-ups will be held between 3.30pm-8pm on May 21 and between 11am-7pm on May 22.

OnePlus 6 specifications

As per the previous reports, OnePlus 6 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset will also include a notch design and a new version of OxygenOS with Android 8.0 Oreo. OnePlus has also partnered with Marvel Studios to launch a OnePlus 6 x Marvel Avengers Limited Edition variant.