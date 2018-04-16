OnePlus 6 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, Video Reveals

When we went to the movies on Sunday, the idea was to get our mind off work for at least couple of hours. The last thing we expected to see was a brand new promo for an unreleased phone, but that's exactly what happened. Before our movie, we saw a longer version of a OnePlus 6 video on "The speed you need" theme that the company teased earlier this month. While the video did not reveal any specifications of the smartphone, a slide at the end confirmed an important bit of information - the OnePlus 6 will be an Amazon exclusive in India.

That should come as no surprise to anyone, as all OnePlus smartphones so far have been sold exclusively via Amazon India, at least initially. "The speed you need" tag line reiterates what we can expect in terms of specifications. The OnePlus 6 is rumoured to run on Qualcomm's top-end mobile SoC, the Snapdragon 845. The smartphone can be expected to come in two RAM variants - 6GB and 8GB - and rumours point to three inbuilt storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The company has also confirmed the presence of an iPhone X-like display notch, as well as iPhone X-style gestures and a Face Unlock feature. The OnePlus 6 will also retain the headphone jack, the company has revealed. The company has also teased a repositioning on the hardware Alert Slider, and hinted it could be used to offer a 'slide to focus' option.

Other OnePlus 6 rumours point to the presence of vertical dual rear cameras, the hardware alert slider being positioned on the right side of the phone, and a rear facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone can be expected to sport a 19:9 display, while it may ship in three colour variants - Blue, White, and Black. An Avengers: Infinity War Edition is also rumoured.

As for its price, the OnePlus 6 is rumoured to start at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs. 34,200) for the base 64GB variant. On the other hand, the 128GB and 256GB variant of the smartphone will cost buyers CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 39,300) and CNY 4,399 (about Rs. 45,600), respectively. A previous leak had pegged the price of the 256GB variant at CAD 749, which amounts to around Rs. 38,000.