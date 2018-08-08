NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • OnePlus 6 Independence Day Offers Announced in India: No Cost EMIs, Additional Discount on Exchange, and More

OnePlus 6 Independence Day Offers Announced in India: No Cost EMIs, Additional Discount on Exchange, and More

, 08 August 2018
OnePlus 6 Independence Day Offers Announced in India: No Cost EMIs, Additional Discount on Exchange, and More

Highlights

  • The OnePlus 6 offers will be valid till August 12 for online channels
  • It will go on till August 15 for offline channels
  • Offers include 10 percent instant discount for SBI card holders

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, OnePlus has launched a slew of limited offers for all those looking to buy the OnePlus 6. Offers include no-cost EMIs, additional discount on exchange, and more. These Independence Day offers will be live from Thurday, August 9 to Sunday, August 12 on Amazon India and OnePlus.in store. The sale will go on till August 15 for OnePlus offline channels. To recall, OnePlus 6 was launched in India in May this year, and at its price it competes with smartphones like the Vivo X21, the Huawei P20 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S9+.

Independence Day offers on the OnePlus 6 include six months of no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 5,833 per month on Amazon India and OnePlus offline channels. Furthermore, customers will receive Rs. 2,000 additional discount on exchange of old phones for the purchase of the OnePlus 6 on Amazon.in and Oneplus.in. Amazon India is also giving 10 percent instant discount to all users who purchase the smartphone using the SBI debit or credit cards. OnePlus 6 buyers from the OnePlus.in website and OnePlus offline channels are eligible for a 20 percent discount on OnePlus accessories.

OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, the 8GB RAM/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999, and the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 43,999. There are three colour options - Midnight Black (only available for 8GB/ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage variants), Mirror Black (available for 6GB/ 64GB and 8GB/ 128GB), and Silk White Limited Edition (only available for 8GB/ 128GB). The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition price in India has been set at Rs. 44,999. OnePlus 6 Red Edition price in India is set at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant, which is the only configuration available in this colour variant.

Is OnePlus 6 an iPhone X killer at half the price? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

