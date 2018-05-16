Idea Cellular has partnered with OnePlus to offer cashback and data benefits to OnePlus 6 buyers. The smartphone is scheduled to get unveiled in India on Thursday and several launch offers have already been revealed ahead of the event. On Tuesday, OnePlus had confirmed that Idea subscribers purchasing the OnePlus 6 will get a Rs. 2,000 worth of cashback and a dedicated device insurance. And now, the telco has detailed all the offers that users will get as a part of the offer. The company also said that OnePlus 6 will soon get VoLTE support on Idea's network.

OnePlus 6 buyers will get a cashback of Rs. 2,000, in the form of a discount of Rs. 100 per month for 20 billing cycles, when users recharge with the Nirvana 499 plan. Additionally, users will be able to avail 10GB of free data per month as well. This means the total extra data will amount to 200GB over the offer period. This offer will benefit the customers by reducing the monthly rental to Rs. 399, says Idea. It is worth noting that the offer will be available only for Idea postpaid subscribers.

The Nirvana 499 plan offers 40GB data with rollover benefit up to 200GB. There is no daily limit on data usage. Further, the Rs. 499 plan offers unlimited calls including local, STD, and national roaming. Additionally, subscribers can avail up to 100 SMS messages per day. Notably, the plan also covers device security for 4 Months along with a host of Digital Idea content services like music, movies, and games for free.

Meanwhile, Idea prepaid customers will get additional data up to 370GB. OnePlus 6 buyers will get 1.1GB extra data per day on every recharge worth Rs. 199 that is valid for 28 days. It can be availed up to 12 continuous recharge cycles. Currently, the plan comes with 1.4GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS messages. This essentially means that with the OnePlus 6, Idea prepaid subscribers will receive 2.5GB data per day under the Rs 199 plan.

Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said, "This collaboration is a perfect example of the best industrial design and technology coming together to enhance 4G, data and digital experience for Idea customers. Through a compelling cashback offer, free data and digital content offering by Idea on OnePlus 6, smartphone users in India are set for new benchmarks of mobile data experience."

The OnePlus 6 will be available for early access starting May 21. The next OnePlus flagship that will also be available through pop-up stores in eight Indian cities between May 21 and May 22. The company is already conducting it Fast AF (Fast And First) sale for the OnePlus 6, giving users the chance to pre-book the smartphone and get additional offers over and above the launch offers.

Other OnePlus 6 launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 discount purchasing the handset using SBI credit and debit cards. Further, customers will also be eligible to avail no cost EMI options for up to three months through all popular banks. OnePlus is additionally giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Besides, benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip. Also, OnePlus is giving anAmazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 1,000 to customers pre-booking the OnePlus 6 under the Fast AF sale.

The OnePlus 6 price in India is expected to start at Rs. 36,999 for the variant with 64GB storage. The 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs. 39,999, while the OnePlus 6 price in India for the 256GB variant has not been leaked yet.