OnePlus 6 Available With Rs. 2,000 Discount on Amazon India

OnePlus 6 is now available with a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on the Amazon India site. HDFC Bank has announced an instant discount on purchase of the latest flagship from OnePlus. The latest offer went live on July 4 and can be availed till July 15. Notably, the offer is valid on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank credit cards and debit cards. Also, the cashback offer is valid on a maximum of one transaction per card per OnePlus 6 unit.

The new HDFC Back EMI offer is applicable only if you spend Rs. 20,000 or more on the purchase, as mentioned on the Amazon site. Notably, the offer is valid for both the 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants of the OnePlus 6. To recall, OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. There are three colour options - Midnight Black (only available for 8GB/ 128GB variant), Mirror Black (available for 6GB/ 64GB and 8GB/ 128GB), and Silk White Limited Edition (only available for 8GB/ 128GB). Notably, the HDFC Bank EMI offer is valid on all the mentioned variants. Also, you can avail the offer only via Amazon India site, as the discount has not been mentioned on the OnePlus Store.

Notably, with a July 15 end-date, the offer is meant for current variants of the smartphone, and won't apply to the OnePlus 6 Red Edition (which goes on sale on July 16). However, it will apply on the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant, which goes on sale from July 10 and has been priced at a whopping Rs. 43,999.

Apart from the new HDFC Bank EMI offer, OnePlus 6 buyers can also choose from several other offers that are available. OnePlus is giving all OnePlus 6 buyers complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, an Amazon Prime Video gift card worth Rs. 250, and discounts up to Rs. 500 for purchasing ebooks via Amazon Kindle. Also, Idea subscribers buying the OnePlus 6 will get Rs. 2,000. cashback and a dedicated device insurance. OnePlus also announced benefits up to Rs. 25,000 will be available on flight and hotel bookings from ClearTrip.

To recall some of the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 6 runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 percent screen-to-body ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It supports sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an Adreno 630 GPU.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 6 has a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor with a 1.22-micron pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The secondary 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor has a 1-micron pixel size and an f/1.7 aperture. The rear cameras are supported by a dual-LED flash module. A Smart Capture mode for automatically optimised camera settings will be available. HDR and Portrait Mode make their return as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.