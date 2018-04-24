OnePlus in a forum post on Monday announced that the OnePlus 6 would be the company's second handset, after the OnePlus X, to sport a glass back design. This development comes a few hours after the phone maker had teased on its official social media accounts the presence of "new materials" on the upcoming flagship. With a glass back confirmed, wireless charging could most likely be a feature on the OnePlus 6. Additionally, the back of the OnePlus 6 is said to sport 5 layers of Nanotech coating to enhance the depth of the smartphone's design. The forum post also teases a new purple colour variant of the handset.

"OnePlus 6's glass design is centered around creating a 'sense of value' and 'premium hand-feel'. We gave a lot of thought to how users should feel when they use the OnePlus 6. The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge - the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one," said Pete Lau, CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, talking about the rationale behind the use of glass back.

The forum post also detailed CEO Pete Lau's philosophy on design around how several design prototypes are tested by him, right from the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 6, in public to check how they feel in different conditions. "If a prototype still feels fresh and exciting after several months, then it's very likely that the design is just right," says Lau.

OnePlus 6 price, specifications

According to a report, OnePlus 6 price for the 64GB storage variant will be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 34,700), while the 128GB and 256GB variants will set you back by CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 39,900) and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300), respectively.

As per several confirmations by OnePlus, the OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. While the panel is rumoured to get a diagonal length of about 6.3 inches with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution, OnePlus has confirmed that there will be a display notch with the option to hide it using a virtual bezel. Additionally, the phone maker has stated that the 3.5mm headphone jack is here to stay. The OnePlus 6 will be an Amazon exclusive in India.

Apart from that, OnePlus has announced a partnership with Marvel hinting towards the launch of an Avengers: Infinity War branded OnePlus 6 variant.