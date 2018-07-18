Popular camera testing portal DxOMark, after a long wait, has now gone ahead and published its review of the OnePlus 6. As per the review, the OnePlus flagship has been given an overall score of 96, ranking it above the Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 - which both have the same overall score of 94. It's behind the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, which has an overall score of 97. A photo score of 100 has been given to the OnePlus 6 while the phone's overall video score is 87.

Photo score of any smartphone on DxOMark is calculated by combining various sub-scores across categories like Exposure and Contrast, Color, Autofocus, Texture, Noise, Artifacts, Flash, Zoom, and Bokeh. In the case of the OnePlus 6, the review notes that the smartphone outperforms in terms of autofocus considering perfomance is good in all lighting conditions. DxOMark says, "OnePlus 6 is one of the two best-performing models in the current crop of premium devices in our database [in the autofocus category]."

Another area where the OnePlus 6's dual rear camera setup scores well is in flash photography. Thanks to dual-LED flash, the phone takes great photos with flash; photos that have good subject exposure and neutral white balance. However, some luminance noise was noted and texture is on the lower side. It failed to perform well in extremely low light conditions. Zoom and Bokeh performance were sub-par in the DxOMark review.

In terms of video performance, the OnePlus 6 is said to have achieved a 'very good score' of 87 points. It scored great on parameters such as Exposure, Color, Autofocus, Noise, and Stabilization. Texture performance, in video, was below average.

"Negatives are few for video capture, but nonetheless include low detail preservation in the majority of lighting conditions, particularly in low light; but even in bright light, images show quite high levels of ringing from a combination of over-sharpening and other processing steps. There is also a slight loss of sharpness caused by exposure times that are too long," noted DxOMark in the review that you can read here.