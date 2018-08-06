OnePlus 6 late last month was spotted having a display flickering issue for some users after updating to OxygenOS 5.1.8. The issue mainly emerges in bright sunlight when the adaptive brightness mode is enabled. While OnePlus was initially silent about the problem, it has now acknowledged its existence and confirmed a fix will be coming through the next over-the-air (OTA) update. The company hasn't revealed any particular schedule for the fix, though it mentioned in an official forum post that the update will be released "very soon." Previously, OnePlus 6 was in the headlines for some battery drain issues after updating to OxygenOS 5.1.8. Some users with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T running OxygenOS 5.0.3 also reported similar problems. However, OnePlus brought OxygenOS 5.1.9 last month with a Sleep Standby optimisation feature to enhance battery life on the OnePlus 6.

"[W]e have noticed feedback from some users regarding the adaptive brightness feature on the OnePlus 6. It will be optimised in the next OTA update (to be released very soon!)," OnePlus wrote in the weekly forum post while confirming the fix for the adaptive brightness flaw that brought display flickering on some OnePlus 6 handsets.

The issue, which apparently began affecting users on July 23, is said to flicker the display rapidly when in direct sunlight. While many of the affected users spotted the display flickering on their OnePlus 6 after installing the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update that was released in June, it was strangely found that OnePlus didn't recognise and fix the problem in OxygenOS 5.1.9. The bug mainly surfaces when the screen goes to 100 percent brightness through the built-in adaptive brightness mode that uses the ambient light sensor of the handset to boost the brightness in a bright light.

One of the affected users noticed that clearing cache helps temporarily fix the display flickering. Likewise, some users stated in OnePlus forum posts that third-party Lux works in adjusting the brightness accurately in direct sunlight.

OnePlus hasn't revealed any particular release date for the fix. However, you can manually check the availability of a new software update on your OnePlus 6 by going to Settings > System updates.