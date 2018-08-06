NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 Display Flickering to Be Fixed Through Next OTA Update, Company Confirms

, 06 August 2018
OnePlus has confirmed the fix for the display flickering issue of OnePlus 6.

Highlights

  • Display flickering on OnePlus 6 will be fixed through next update
  • OnePlus has acknowledged the issue and confirmed its fix
  • The fix will be available through an OTA update "very soon"

OnePlus 6 late last month was spotted having a display flickering issue for some users after updating to OxygenOS 5.1.8. The issue mainly emerges in bright sunlight when the adaptive brightness mode is enabled. While OnePlus was initially silent about the problem, it has now acknowledged its existence and confirmed a fix will be coming through the next over-the-air (OTA) update. The company hasn't revealed any particular schedule for the fix, though it mentioned in an official forum post that the update will be released "very soon." Previously, OnePlus 6 was in the headlines for some battery drain issues after updating to OxygenOS 5.1.8. Some users with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T running OxygenOS 5.0.3 also reported similar problems. However, OnePlus brought OxygenOS 5.1.9 last month with a Sleep Standby optimisation feature to enhance battery life on the OnePlus 6.

"[W]e have noticed feedback from some users regarding the adaptive brightness feature on the OnePlus 6. It will be optimised in the next OTA update (to be released very soon!)," OnePlus wrote in the weekly forum post while confirming the fix for the adaptive brightness flaw that brought display flickering on some OnePlus 6 handsets.

The issue, which apparently began affecting users on July 23, is said to flicker the display rapidly when in direct sunlight. While many of the affected users spotted the display flickering on their OnePlus 6 after installing the OxygenOS 5.1.8 update that was released in June, it was strangely found that OnePlus didn't recognise and fix the problem in OxygenOS 5.1.9. The bug mainly surfaces when the screen goes to 100 percent brightness through the built-in adaptive brightness mode that uses the ambient light sensor of the handset to boost the brightness in a bright light.

One of the affected users noticed that clearing cache helps temporarily fix the display flickering. Likewise, some users stated in OnePlus forum posts that third-party Lux works in adjusting the brightness accurately in direct sunlight.

OnePlus hasn't revealed any particular release date for the fix. However, you can manually check the availability of a new software update on your OnePlus 6 by going to Settings > System updates.

 

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Oppo Find X
