OnePlus 6 Available at Rs. 1,500 Discount With Back to School Offers

Chinese phone maker OnePlus on Thursday announced its own 'Back to School' discount and EMI offers focused towards students, including a Rs. 1,500 discount on the purchase of OnePlus 6 when using an HDFC credit or debit card for payment. Additionally, buyers are entitled to avail no-cost EMIs on Amazon.in as well as a 20 percent discount on OnePlus 6 cases and covers across OnePlus online and offline stores. As part of Amazon's Back to School offer, special offers on Kindle will be provided to students. The offer period for the same is July 23-July 30, 2018.

The above-mentioned Back to School offers are available across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and all of OnePlus' exclusive offline stores, except for the discount on cases and covers. To recall, the OnePlus 6 was launched in India back in May this year. The base variant, with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 34,999, the second one with 8GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage has been priced at Rs. 39,999, and the top-end model with 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 43,999. The discount is valid on all three configurations.

At the launch event in Mumbai, the Chinese manufacturer had announced that five new OnePlus Experience stores, along with 10 new service centres, would be opened in India this year. A recent report citing the company's India chief also reveals OnePlus' plans to set up an R&D centre in India, and also make the country the location for its second headquarters out of China. All this is supposed to come into action in the third quarter of 2018, the company claims.

"Our core users are between the ages of 18-35 and students form almost 30% of that community. Students are the most demanding consumers who believe in making educated purchases backed by extensive research and therefore, investing in a premium smartphone becomes that much more crucial," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India. "With these offers, we hope to make it easier for students to purchase our latest premium flagship and other accessories. Our products are designed for smooth performance that is ideal for multitasking, helping you balance all aspects of your college-life, both work and play with ease."