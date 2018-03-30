Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 Notch: CEO Cites User Experience, Display Quality to Justify Design Choice

 
, 30 March 2018
OnePlus 6 Notch: CEO Cites User Experience, Display Quality to Justify Design Choice

OnePlus 6 is the latest in a line of Android phones adopting the iPhone X's notch design

Highlights

  • CEO claims the space occupied by the notch goes unused
  • Display area is said to be higher than before
  • The company is said to have considered a 'pop-out' camera

OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei recently revealed that the company's upcoming flagship - expected to be called OnePlus 6 - would sport a front-facing notch to incorporate the front camera and certain sensors. The reason for the move was to provide the most screen real estate to OnePlus 6 users. After the revelation, the company's CEO took to OnePlus forums on Thursday detailing the need of a notch on the OnePlus 6. He explained that a display cutout was the most practical solution currently available in the market, claiming how "the space occupied by the notch typically goes unused in standard use."

In a forum post, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau provided an extensive justification around the implementation of a notch on the upcoming OnePlus 6's display; a practice made mainstream by the iPhone X and one which Android-branded handsets are increasingly adopting. "Since our components no longer require the entire width of a top bezel, we focused our efforts on maximizing the amount of screen real estate. It's easy to get caught up in a debate on aesthetics, but to us this decision was simply about pursuing optimal phone design," said Lau in the post. He claims that the central positioning of the front camera is crucial to ensure accurate alignment in selfie shots and while using the Face Unlock feature. Speculative technologies such as a 'pop-out' camera seemed impractical for current generation smartphones.

OnePlus also claims that the displays it chose for the OnePlus 6 are optimised for a "notch-based design" and offer better quality in terms of brightness levels, chromatic accuracy, and colour range. Lastly, scalability of the display is a big necessity for smaller phone makers like OnePlus considering the amount of capital they have. Incorporating a display that has strong supply - thanks to OEMs like Asus and Huawei - was one of the factors in opting for this kind of design.

OxygenOS is said to be optimised for use with a notch-based design, with access to notifications and other shortcuts. As mentioned in an interview earlier this week, Pete Lau reiterated the fact that using a bottom bezel/ chin on the OnePlus 6 is a cost-effective measure for the phone maker that is known to offer flagship-grade specifications at lower price points compared to OEMs such as LG and Samsung.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Google Pixel 2
