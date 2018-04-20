Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online

 
, 20 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online

Photo Credit: Phone Industry/ YouTube

Highlights

  • The video shows the Alert Slider with Lava Red accents
  • There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the camera
  • The display notch can be hidden, as per the video

OnePlus 6, the Chinese phone maker's impending flagship, is highly anticipated to arrive within the next few weeks. The past few months, however, have revealed dozens of leaks, renders, and rumours that give us more than a fair idea of what we can expect from the smartphone. A new mockup concept video has surfaced online that shows the design of the OnePlus 6, from all angles, strictly based on the leaks and rumours that have been reported up until now.

The folks over at Phone Industry uploaded their mockup concept video for the OnePlus 6 on Wednesday in an attempt to offer a clearer picture at what all has leaked around the handset. Right off the bat, the video shows a USB Type-C port accompanied by a 3.5mm headphone jack, as confirmed recently by OnePlus itself. Left of the smartphone has a redesigned Alert Slider (with Lava Red accents) and the volume control. On the right is the lock/ power button.

Back of the OnePlus 6 is seen to feature a vertical dual camera setup, with the dual-LED flash and a redesigned fingerprint sensor below that. As for colour options, the video shows Black, White, and Red although that might just be based on the previous generations. We can expect a Blue colour variant to arrive with the OnePlus 6.

The OnePlus 6 mockup concept video also reveals support for wireless charging, and that the phone will come with a bundled wireless charger. Confirmed by the horse's mouth, a notch is also seen on the display. Additionally, a toggle to hide the notch shows a rather seamless edge-to-edgedesign with a slight bottom chin.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 6 has previously been said to feature the latest from Qualcomm - a flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC. The system-on-chip will most likely be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. In terms of optics, the dual rear camera module at the back might get 4K recording capabilities. An Avengers: Infinity War Edition of the OnePlus 6 is expected soon as the company tied up with Marvel recently.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 specifications, OnePlus, Mobiles, Android
IMAX Grows in India With Nine New Screens
OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay - Fastest Finger (Saves) First!
TRENDING
  1. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play With 18:9 Displays Launched
  2. Vodafone Launches Rs. 255 Recharge Pack With 2GB Data Per Day
  3. WhatsApp's New Feature Will Make Managing Group Admins Easier
  4. Honor 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  5. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) Specifications Surface Ahead of Monday Launch
  6. Ahead of OnePlus 6 Launch, OnePlus Announces Partnership With Marvel
  7. Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Pre-Orders Now Open in India
  8. OnePlus 6 Mockup Concept Video Based on Leaks Surfaces Online
  9. Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus, Moto E5 Play Budget Smartphones Unveiled
  10. Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play Launch Expected Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.