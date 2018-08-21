OnePlus 6 Closed Beta programme has now been opened to testers, meant to help OnePlus detect major bugs at an early stage and bring more stable open beta and MP (official) builds. OnePlus is accepting as many as 100 users into the Closed Beta programme who all will be required to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) to be a part of the programme. Notably, the Closed Beta testers will require to flash under-developing builds onto their OnePlus 6 handsets. The company may occasionally ask the testers to perform clean flash that will cause data loss. This isn't the first time when OnePlus is selecting a group of users to improve the end-user experience of its flagship. The Shenzhen-based company is hosting Closed Beta and Open Beta programmes for its handsets for a long time. Back in March last year, the smartphone maker even launched the MP Early Access Program to bring 150 eligible users to test future OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

Through the Closed Beta programme, OnePlus believes that it will have the opportunity to listen to user feedback directly and refine or revise its product strategy on the basis of what users' demand or see from the early beta builds. The programme also helps the company find "major bugs at an early stage and release more stable Open Beta and MP (official) builds" over time.

How to enrol as a Closed Beta tester

Users who want to get enrolled as a Closed Beta tester certainly needs to own a OnePlus 6 and need to be active in the OnePlus community. They also need to sign an NDA with OnePlus to maintain "absolute secrecy" and provide constant feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack. Furthermore, the Closed Beta Group will sit close to the OnePlus staff and will receive builds and features weeks or even months before their public release. "This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public," the company said in a forum post.

You can apply for the Closed Beta programme by filling out the application form on the SurveyMonkey site. Notably, you may occasionally be asked to clean flash the Closed Beta builds on your OnePlus 6 that will cause data loss.