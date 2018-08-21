NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 6 Closed Beta Programme Announced, Invites Users to Test Unannounced Developments

OnePlus 6 Closed Beta Programme Announced, Invites Users to Test Unannounced Developments

, 21 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
OnePlus 6 Closed Beta Programme Announced, Invites Users to Test Unannounced Developments

The Closed Beta programme for OnePlus 6 will help OnePlus find major bugs at an early stage.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 6 has now received a Closed Beta programme
  • It will add as many as 100 users
  • Participants need to sometimes clean flash that will cause data loss

OnePlus 6 Closed Beta programme has now been opened to testers, meant to help OnePlus detect major bugs at an early stage and bring more stable open beta and MP (official) builds. OnePlus is accepting as many as 100 users into the Closed Beta programme who all will be required to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) to be a part of the programme. Notably, the Closed Beta testers will require to flash under-developing builds onto their OnePlus 6 handsets. The company may occasionally ask the testers to perform clean flash that will cause data loss. This isn't the first time when OnePlus is selecting a group of users to improve the end-user experience of its flagship. The Shenzhen-based company is hosting Closed Beta and Open Beta programmes for its handsets for a long time. Back in March last year, the smartphone maker even launched the MP Early Access Program to bring 150 eligible users to test future OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

Through the Closed Beta programme, OnePlus believes that it will have the opportunity to listen to user feedback directly and refine or revise its product strategy on the basis of what users' demand or see from the early beta builds. The programme also helps the company find "major bugs at an early stage and release more stable Open Beta and MP (official) builds" over time.

How to enrol as a Closed Beta tester

Users who want to get enrolled as a Closed Beta tester certainly needs to own a OnePlus 6 and need to be active in the OnePlus community. They also need to sign an NDA with OnePlus to maintain "absolute secrecy" and provide constant feedback to the OnePlus team on Slack. Furthermore, the Closed Beta Group will sit close to the OnePlus staff and will receive builds and features weeks or even months before their public release. "This group is made up of an elite crew of OnePlus community members. This group needs absolute secrecy, as testers will often get builds and features weeks or even months before they are released to the public," the company said in a forum post.

You can apply for the Closed Beta programme by filling out the application form on the SurveyMonkey site. Notably, you may occasionally be asked to clean flash the Closed Beta builds on your OnePlus 6 that will cause data loss.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software customisations
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • No wireless charging or weatherproofing
Read detailed OnePlus 6 review
Display6.28-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Further reading: OnePlus 6 Closed Beta, OnePlus
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Durability Test Reveals All Buttons Can Easily Be Removed
OnePlus 6 Closed Beta Programme Announced, Invites Users to Test Unannounced Developments
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F9 Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin: Highlights
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch Launched to Rival Redmi Note 5 Pro
  4. Vivo X23 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Display Notch Goes Official
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  6. Xiaomi Poco F1 Key Details Confirmed on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  7. Nokia 6.1 Plus Teased as Flipkart-Exclusive Ahead of India Launch
  8. Dell Unveils Refreshed Alienware Gaming PCs and More Ahead of Gamescom
  9. Tata Sky Offers Broadband Plans With Up to 100Mbps Speeds in 12 Cities
  10. Oppo F9 Pro, F9 With 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.