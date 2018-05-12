OnePlus 6 is just days away from launch and the company has already revealed several features and specifications of its upcoming flagship. However, not much has been known about the OnePlus 6 camera and its features, apart from the fact that there will be a dual camera setup. The latest teaser put out by OnePlus hints at a camera that will be able to compete with the best smartphone camera offerings right now. OnePlus seems to be fairly confident about the capabilities of the OnePlus 6 camera, as it has pitted it against the likes of Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2.

The company posted some images via its Twitter handle, alongside the caption "The OnePlus 6 Dual Camera takes on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. Can you match the shot to the phone?" The new teaser is a part of OnePlus 6 Blind Test, which the company has put up on its site. It challenges users to match pictures captured to their respective smartphones. The options, of course, are the premium smartphones that have been mentioned. Notably, these smartphones have cameras that have been regarded by many people as some of the best in the market. With this move, OnePlus is clearly taking the competition head-on.

In the OnePlus 6 blind test, the company has posted four sets of images. There is one set that shows photos of architecture and another one is a set of low light images. The other two sets have portrait images in good light and low light. It is up to the fans to match the photos with the smartphones by replying to the tweet.

OnePlus wants users to take the blind test as well as refer friends to it. While the top three scorers on the leaderboard have been promised a free OnePlus 6, the company will also give out other gifts.

When it comes to optics, previous rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 6 will come with a vertical dual camera setup at the back and might bear a 20-megapixel primary and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the OnePlus 6 is rumoured to get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. To recall, the OnePlus 6 launch is expected in London on May 16, followed by events in Mumbai and Beijing on May 17.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.